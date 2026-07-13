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    ACC-DTA Area of Responsibility

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    While our headquarters resides in Detroit Arsenal, MI., ACC-DTA has a wide geographical reach with permanent staff located across the United States as depicted on the map.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 10:55
    Story ID: 570312
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ACC-DTA Area of Responsibility, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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