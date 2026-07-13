Lt Dan Band concert rocks Fort Hood

Photo By Ayumi Davis | Gary Sinise, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, plays the guitar during a performance with the Lt. Dan Band on July 10, 2026, at Sadowski Field at Fort Hood, Texas. The Gary Sinise Foundation brought out the band for a two-hour concert, covering popular songs and playing original music from McCanna "Mac" Sinise, Gary's son who passed away from cancer in 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ayumi Davis | Gary Sinise, actor and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, plays the guitar during...... read more read more

FORT HOOD, Texas — July 10 was full of music, dancing, cheering, playing and fireworks as actor Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band took over Sadowski Field at The Great Place.

The Gary Sinise Foundation brought the Lt. Dan Band for a two-hour concert event with activities and games from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, static displays of Army vehicles and food and drink for sale from stalls and food trucks.

“When we come to a military base with the music, it’s all about lifting people up, and our little motto is ‘Honor, gratitude and rock and roll,’” Sinise said. “That’s what we do with the mission.

The band predates the Gary Sinise Foundation, Sinise’s nonprofit that has been dedicated to supporting service members, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need since 2011, according to the foundation’s website. The Lt. Dan Ban was formed by Sinise in 2003, touring with the USO overseas.

“I get a lot of joy out of seeing people happy and jumping around and having a good time,” he continued. “In some way, that’s what I do for fun.”

Prior to the performance, Maj. Gen. Thomas Feltey, commanding general of 1st Cavalry Division, reenlisted 120 Soldiers. Then, Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood command sergeant major, welcomed the Lt. Dan Band out to the stage to kick off the concert.

“Gary Sinise formed the Lt. Dan Band in 2003, and in the last 22 years, Gary and the band have played over 590 concerts in support of active-duty troops, veterans, Gold Star family members, wounded service members and other first responders,” he said. “Every Lt. Dan Band concert is a personal reminder of America’s gratitude of our nation’s defenders.”

From there it was straight to the music, with the band performing popular cover songs from “Sweet Caroline” to “Don’t Stop Believing,” as well as original music from McCanna “Mac” Sinise, Gary’s son who died of cancer in 2024.

“He’s supporting this concert today with his music,” Gary said of his son to the audience. “And it’s all for you because gosh, where would we be if nobody wanted to serve our country?”

Naysa Nance, an Army spouse, said she enjoyed the event and it was fun hanging out with people.

“It’s all about coming together,” Nance said about events like the concert on post. “Not all of us are here with family and friends. A lot of our spouses are deployed and it’s just us, so we can come together and not be alone and meet some people and all share the same kind of connections.”

The event culminated with a 20-minute fireworks display.

“We need to have a strong force, and you are it,” Gary said to the audience at the concert’s conclusion. “You are freedom providers. Now we can never do enough for you, but we can always do a little bit more.