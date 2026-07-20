Army Reserve Soldiers prepare to strengthen command climate as Equal Opportunity Leaders

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong | The Commanding General of the Fort Bragg, N.C. based U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), Maj. Gen. Jeff Farris, speaks to graduates of the Equal Opportunity Leaders Course held at the Army Reserve Medical Command in Pinellas Park, Fla., on July 18, 2026. This training, led by USACAPOC, equips Soldiers with the knowledge and tools to help commanders build positive command climates, promote fairness, and ensure every Soldier is treated with dignity and respect. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong | The Commanding General of the Fort Bragg, N.C. based U.S. Army Civil Affairs and...... read more read more

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — More than 30 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers strengthened their ability to foster command climates built on dignity, respect and inclusion during the Equal Opportunity Leader Course hosted by Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM), July 18, 2026.

The course, instructed by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), prepared Soldiers to serve as Equal Opportunity Leaders within their formations by providing commanders with trained advisors who help promote fairness, trust and cohesive teams.

Maj. Gen. Jeff Farris, commanding general of U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), served as the graduation guest speaker, emphasizing that Equal Opportunity is far more than an administrative requirement.

"In the Army, readiness is our absolute priority," Farris said. "Equal Opportunity is not a collateral duty or an annual check-the-box brief. It is a combat multiplier."

Farris explained that Soldiers who know they are respected and valued are better able to focus on the mission, build trust within their formations and contribute to combat-ready teams.

Rather than viewing Equal Opportunity Leaders as complaint managers, he challenged graduates to become proactive advisors who help commanders prevent issues before they develop into formal complaints.

"Your primary mission is to help foster a climate of complaint prevention," Farris said. "It means creating an environment where toxic behaviors simply cannot take root."

Throughout the course, Soldiers developed skills to assist commanders with command climate assessments, Equal Opportunity education and early intervention strategies that reinforce Army Values and strengthen organizational cohesion.

Farris encouraged graduates to remain engaged with their Soldiers by addressing concerns early, empowering bystanders to intervene appropriately and building trust across every level of the formation.

"As you finish this course and return to your units, remember you are carrying this standard," Farris said. "If you compromise on dignity and respect, the unit compromises on readiness."

During the ceremony, cadre recognized outstanding academic achievement by presenting Distinguished Honor Graduate and Honor Graduate awards before graduating the class of newly certified Equal Opportunity Leaders. Closing the ceremony, instructors reminded graduates that their responsibility extends beyond the classroom.

"The impact you make may not always be visible, but it will always matter," the course leadership told the graduates as they prepared to return to their units.

By investing in leaders who foster professional, inclusive command climates, AR-MEDCOM and USACAPOC(A) continue strengthening readiness across the Army Reserve, ensuring Soldiers are prepared to deploy, fight and win as cohesive, resilient teams.