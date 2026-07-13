KMC hosts Civil Air Patrol European Encampment

Photo By Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi | Civil Air Patrol cadets stand in formation during a pass in review parade at Ramstein Air Base, July 16, 2026. 80 CAP cadets representing units across Europe and the United States concluded nine days of leadership development, aerospace education and hands-on Air Force immersion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi | Civil Air Patrol cadets stand in formation during a pass in review parade at Ramstein...... read more read more

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- 80 Civil Air Patrol cadets representing units across Europe and the United States concluded nine days of leadership development, aerospace education and hands-on Air Force immersion at the Civil Air Patrol European Encampment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 9-17, 2026.

Hosted by the 86th Airlift Wing, in partnership with CAP senior leaders, the annual encampment challenged cadets to develop leadership, discipline and teamwork while exploring career opportunities across the U.S. Air Force.

"The Civil Air Patrol is important for our young adults and teenagers because it exposes them to different areas of aerospace, leadership opportunities and volunteer service," said CAP Capt. Lena McFarland, encampment administrator. "It broadens their knowledge, helps them explore future career paths and opens the door to opportunities they may not have experienced otherwise."

For many cadets, the encampment was their first opportunity to experience a structured military environment.

Beginning before sunrise, Cadets followed a daily schedule emphasizing accountability, teamwork and communication. Without access to personal electronics, participants relied on each other while learning to solve problems and lead under pressure.

"My favorite part of Civil Air Patrol is probably the community," said CAP Cadet Staff Sgt. Chaya Swift, a first-time encampment attendee. "It's amazing to feel like you're part of something with so many incredible people."

Swift said the experience pushed her outside her comfort zone and helped her become a more confident leader.

"Civil Air Patrol has taught me how to be a more commanding person with my presence and my voice," Swift said. "I was very quiet when I first started, but now I can talk to people more, be more articulate and get my point across better."

One of the encampment's leadership challenges required cadets to work together during a model rocket exercise. Swift said her flight faced early communication struggles, but the experience helped them learn to collaborate more effectively as a team.

"We started by looking at what our failures were and finding a solution through communication," Swift said. "Once we stopped arguing and started working together, everything improved.”

Beyond leadership training, the encampment also fostered friendships and lasting memories through team-building activities that strengthened camaraderie among the cadets.

"If I had the chance, I would absolutely come back," Swift said. "I've loved the people. It's been such an uplifting and amazing learning experience, and I'd recommend it to anyone who's curious."

The encampment concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding performance throughout the week. Delta Flight earned the title of Honor Flight, while CAP Cadet Airman Alani Rigsby received the Honor Cadet Award for exemplifying excellence in leadership, character and performance.

For McFarland, those accomplishments represent the true purpose of the program.

"My favorite part is seeing the cadets smile," McFarland said. "Watching them achieve a promotion or reach a milestone is such a heartwarming experience. Seeing them smile and say, 'Hey Mom, Dad, I did it,' makes everything worth it."