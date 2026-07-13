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    CENTCOM Update on Recently Fallen U.S. Service Members

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    CENTCOM Update on Recently Fallen U.S. Service Members

    TAMPA, Fla. — Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing.

    Separately, a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed in action July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone. A second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury.

    CENTCOM is withholding additional information, including the identities of the missing and fallen warriors, out of respect for the families during the notification process.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 15:14
    Story ID: 570277
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 57
    Downloads: 1

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    CENTCOM

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