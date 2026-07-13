CENTCOM Update on Recently Fallen U.S. Service Members

TAMPA, Fla. — Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing.
Separately, a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed in action July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone. A second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury.
CENTCOM is withholding additional information, including the identities of the missing and fallen warriors, out of respect for the families during the notification process.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 15:14
|Story ID:
|570277
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|57
|Downloads:
|1
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