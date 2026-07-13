(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people after boating accident near Starve Island in Lake Erie

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people after boating accident near Starve Island in Lake Erie
    July 18, 2026

    Great Lakes District Public Affairs

    216-902-6020/GLDPublicAffairs@uscg.mil


    CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard responded to a report of a vessel that ran aground on rocks
    with three men aboard near Starve Island in Lake Erie, Ohio, Saturday.

    One man was pronounced deceased at 6:20 a.m.

    Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders received a notification of the accident from Ottawa
    County at 3 a.m., issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard
    Station Marblehead Response Boat-Medium boat crew at 3:05 a.m. and a Coast Guard Air
    Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew at 3:42 a.m.

    The Station Marblehead crew arrived on scene at 3:41 a.m. and pulled two men from the water at
    4:20 a.m. One of the men was unconsciousness and the second had sustained major injuries. The
    helicopter crew located and hoisted the third man, who reported no injuries.

    The three men were transported to further medical care at hospitals in Cleveland and Port
    Clinton, Ohio.

    "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life
    in this incident," said Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez, Coast Guard Sector Detroit Public Affairs
    Officer. "While we're grateful our crews were able to bring two people to safety, this tragedy
    serves as an important reminder that conditions on the water can change quickly. We encourage
    all mariners to wear a properly fitted life jacket, monitor weather and water conditions, and carry
    reliable communication equipment every time they get underway."

    Watchstanders issued a special marine information broadcast to alert mariners to the vessel
    remaining on the rocks.

    For additional questions, please contact Coast Guard Great Lakes District Public Affairs at
    216-901-6020, or via email at GLDPublicAffairs@uscg.mil

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 15:22
    Story ID: 570263
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 99
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Great Lakes
    USCG
    Search & Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version