National Guard Counterdrug Program hosts congressional open house

Photo By Staff Sgt. Simone Sampson | Counterdrug service members engage congressional leaders and staff during the National...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Simone Sampson | Counterdrug service members engage congressional leaders and staff during the National Guard Counterdrug Program Open House at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C., July 15, 2026. The event highlighted the program's support to law enforcement agencies and drug prevention initiatives across the nation. Attendees included U.S. House Reps. Trent Kelly of Mississippi, Michael Guest of Mississippi, David Taylor of Ohio and Mark Messmer of Indiana; Brig. Gen. Richard Cipro, land component commander, Joint Force Headquarters, Massachusetts National Guard; and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Smith Jr., command senior enlisted leader of the District of Columbia National Guard. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen highlighted the Counterdrug Program's five mission areas—criminal analysis, drug demand reduction outreach, ground reconnaissance, aerial reconnaissance and counterdrug schools—and demonstrated how they support federal, state and local law enforcement while strengthening community drug prevention efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Simone Sampson) see less | View Image Page