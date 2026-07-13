(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    CENTCOM Statement on Recently Fallen, Missing U.S. Service Members

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    CENTCOM Statement on Recently Fallen, Missing U.S. Service Members

    TAMPA, Fla. — On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing in action.

    Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

    Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 13:38
    Story ID: 570261
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 68
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM Statement on Recently Fallen, Missing U.S. Service Members, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iran
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version