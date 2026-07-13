Passing the Torch: a commander’s final flight crosses paths with student pilot’s first in the F-35

Photo By Staff Sgt. Magen Reeves | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, instructs a student pilot before their first flight at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2026. The mission of the 56th FW is to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen, leading the way in modern airpower to secure tomorrow’s victories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves) see less | View Image Page

The mission of the 56th Fighter Wing is to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen, leading the way in modern airpower to secure tomorrow’s victories.

For two pilots at Luke Air Force Base, the month of July brought a historic moment where two different career milestones crossed paths in the very same training mission.

In a unique passing of the torch, Brig. Gen. David Berkland, previous commander of the 56th Fighter Wing, completed his final flight as the wing’s leader. In the exact same mission, a student pilot from the 63rd Fighter Squadron took to the skies for their very first flight in the F-35A Lightning II.

For the student pilot, this inaugural flight represents the culmination of months of intense, dedicated training. To prepare for flying a 5th-generation aircraft, students undergo rigorous preparation focused on discipline, attention to detail, and operational readiness. As future combat-ready fighter pilots, these training missions prepare them to protect national security, embrace innovation, and adapt to defend against evolving threats both at home and abroad.

For Berkland, this memorable mission marked a major milestone known traditionally in the aviation world as a "final flight" or "fini flight". This aerial event preceded his official change of command ceremony on July 17. The ceremony concluded his successful two-year tenure as the base’s senior leader as he prepares to transition to his next military assignment.

"Thunderbolts, our warriors from the 56th Fighter Wing standing in formation; you made my two years in command easy,” Berkland said. “You are why this wing is successful…Luke fighter pilot graduates are leading major combat operations down range with excellence, precision and courage. Luke combat-ready Airmen are bravely sustaining combat operations and generating airpower under fire…sustained, precision, lethal fire the likes of which our nation has not seen in generations. Thunderbolts, you all did this. You delivered. And I know you will continue to max perform. Thank you, Thunderbolts.”