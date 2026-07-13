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    New cyber facility officially opens

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Story by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The National Cyber Range Complex’s Eglin facility officially became fully operational with a ceremonial ribbon cutting June 25.

    The facility aligns with Air Force and Space Force cyber program needs and is co-located working collaboratively with the 96th Cyberspace Test Group.

    The NCRC conducts cyber testing, training, and mission rehearsal/preparation events for a variety of customers including those involved in research, development, acquisition, testing, training, and operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 20:40
    Story ID: 570252
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New cyber facility officially opens, by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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