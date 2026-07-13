EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The National Cyber Range Complex’s Eglin facility officially became fully operational with a ceremonial ribbon cutting June 25.



The facility aligns with Air Force and Space Force cyber program needs and is co-located working collaboratively with the 96th Cyberspace Test Group.



The NCRC conducts cyber testing, training, and mission rehearsal/preparation events for a variety of customers including those involved in research, development, acquisition, testing, training, and operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2026 Date Posted: 07.17.2026 20:40 Story ID: 570252 Location: FLORIDA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New cyber facility officially opens, by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.