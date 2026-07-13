156th Combat Communications Squadron tests rapid deployment capabilities

Courtesy Photo | From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Omar Berdecia, a radio frequency transmission...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Omar Berdecia, a radio frequency transmission systems specialist, and Senior Airman Christian Rivera, a network systems operations specialist, prepare a mobile broadband kit for deployment, during exercise FUNKY BUSINESS at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, June 3, 2026. The exercise tested Airmen's ability to rapidly establish expeditionary communications and sustain mission readiness through realistic deployment operations and disciplined logistical procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PUNTA SALINAS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, Puerto Rico -- The 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, conducted exercise FUNKY BUSINESS, a joint training exercise integrating the 282nd CBCS, Rhode Island ANG, testing their deployment capabilities from June 1 - 12, 2026.



The two-week annual field training event was designed to challenge their ability to project rapid, decentralized command and control into a deployed environment while maintaining strict logistical discipline.



“Our combat communications Airmen deliver secure, reliable, and expeditionary communications that enable joint and coalition forces to make decisions faster, maintain operational advantage, and accomplish the mission anytime, anywhere,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander, 156th Wing.



Operating under the Mission Ready Airmen construct, the 156th CBCS was divided into three highly autonomous teams. These teams deployed to remote locations and rapidly established communications.



Across all field evaluations, the teams averaged a consistent and rapid setup time, proving their capacity to deliver critical voice and data connectivity to combatant commanders at a moment's notice.



“Our Airmen are reinforcing their technical skills while fostering essential teamwork and self-confidence,” said Maj. Alberto Rivera, commander, 156th CBCS. “As we transition from large main bases to presenting ready, deployable units of action, empowering these cohesive, adaptable teams will be critical for success on the future battlefield.”



Utilizing a crawl-walk-run approach, participants began their training with academic foundations led by Maj. Rafael Vazquez, officer in charge and Chief Master Sgt. Medwin Hernandez, senior enlisted leader, both with the 156th CBCS.



Following initial preparations, which included constructing a central hub and completing 5-ton Medium Tactical Vehicle certifications, the teams engaged in rapid field rotations and equipment utilization.



"The successful integration of new Air Combat Command equipment packages directly enhances our overall mission readiness,” said Hernandez. “Incorporating this equipment into our exercises ensures that our Airmen and technology are perfectly synchronized when the mission calls."



During the initial field phase, Team 1 set the pace by establishing a setup time at the 130th Engineer Battalion in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. Team 2 followed on with the deployment of their assets. In the second week of operations, Team 3 set an exercise record by establishing command and control in a timeframe far quicker than the standard estimated time.



The exercise culminated in a simultaneous hub-and-spoke operation that integrated follow-on forces from the 282nd CBCS.



"From the planning stage, we wanted to create an exercise that challenged our Airmen to solve problems under realistic conditions and reinforce the importance of accountability, adaptability, and disciplined execution," said Tech. Sgt. Josue Serrano, exercise planner, 156th CBCS.



Over two days, personnel from both the 156th CBCS and 282nd CBCS operated seamlessly across multiple workcenters validating their ability to integrate, and train alongside allied units without any degradation in operational tempo.



A key factor in the exercise's logistical processes was the implementation of a daily tactical reset. This mandate required thorough equipment cleaning, power management, and a 100% equipment inventory, which ensured zero loss of high-value assets throughout the exercise.



"The daily tactical resets and integration with the 282nd CBCS ensured every team left more capable and better prepared,” said Serrano.



The execution of exercise FUNKY BUSINESS, showcased Air National Guard Mission Ready Airmen operationalizing combat communications core capabilities, directly aligned with U.S. Air Force and ANG priorities.