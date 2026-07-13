F-15EX returns to Pacific

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Thomas Barley | An MQ-28 Ghost Bat from Boeing Defense Australia and a U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Thomas Barley | An MQ-28 Ghost Bat from Boeing Defense Australia and a U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II, assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron participate in Valiant Shield 2026 over the Philippine Sea, June 27, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow U.S. Pacific Command to integrate forces from all branches of service along with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate our capabilities and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Thomas Barley) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Eglin Air Force Base’s own 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron once again deployed to Kadena June 29, bringing the Air Force’s newest fighter, the F-15EX Eagle II.



Building on last year’s Resolute Force Pacific deployment, this gave the 18th Wing Airmen another chance to train with and plan for the aircraft that will eventually replace its F-15 fleet.



"Building familiarity with the aircraft now will help ensure a smooth transition as the Eagle II becomes part of Kadena's long-term mission and strengthens combat readiness across the Indo-Pacific," said Lt. Col. Casey Watts, 85th TES commander.



The 18th Wing integrated with the aircraft to help operations, maintenance and mission support team coordination. The deployment also provided opportunities to validate maintenance procedures, logistics requirements and combat generation capabilities.



This chance came with assistance from Eglin’s 96th Maintenance Group Airmen, who also deployed with the aircraft and two F-15E Strike Eagles. The 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red provides maintenance on Eglin’s F-15s to include the 40th Flight Test Squadron and the 85th TES.



For the 67th Fighter Squadron, Kadena's first operational F-15EX unit, the deployment was an integration event to gain operational knowledge and technical expertise from Eglin’s test units, which will eventually be required to employ the Eagle II.



"The F-15EX represents the next chapter of airpower at Kadena," said Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander. "Our Airmen have the opportunity to train with the aircraft, build confidence in its capabilities and ensure we're ready to project lethality and integrate into operations as we continue providing combat power in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific."



On one of the deployment missions, Eglin’s F-15EX aircrew flew with an uncrewed MQ-28 Ghost Bat in support of Exercise Valiant Shield over the Philippine Sea. This marked a significant milestone in Collaborative Combat Aircraft development in the Indo-Pacific theater. CCA are semi-autonomous aircraft that operate under the oversight of human operators. Eglin has its own CCA mission in the XQ-58 Valkyrie.



"The future of airpower is a partnership between our greatest assets: our skilled warfighters and the technology that empowers them," said Maj. Daniel Pesich, Experimental Operations Unit collaborative combat aircraft detachment officer in charge. "By advancing human-machine teaming, we are increasing our power projection while building a more resilient, capable, and lethal joint force.”



Integrated developmental and operational F-15EX testing is ongoing at Eglin between the 40th FLTS and 85th TES.