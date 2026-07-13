RING Endurance and Marathon Teams Build Strength, Discipline, and Unity Across the Force

Photo By Staff Sgt. Meg Keller | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ron Cloutier, Rhode Island National Guard Endurance Team Coordinator, presents an arrangement of medals he has earned from running marathons with the RING's Marathon and Endurance teams on Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, RI, April 11, 2025. Cloutier has over 30 years of experience contributing to military competitive fitness programs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Meghan Keller) see less | View Image Page

North Kingstown, R.I -- For Lt Col Ron Cloutier, endurance isn’t just about running miles, it’s about building a healthier, more disciplined force throughout the ranks of the Rhode Island National Guard.

As the Rhode Island National Guard Endurance Team Coordinator, Cloutier provides Soldiers and Airmen the opportunity to improve their health and fitness, build camaraderie across the force and develop personally and professionally through competitive endurance events. With 40 years of service, Cloutier has dedicated much of his career to developing competitive athletes, beginning his work with competitive teams in 1995 and later taking on the endurance team in 2022, where he continues to mentor and support service members across the force.

“It’s all for the love of the sport,” he said. “It's the love of teamwork, the love of being part of something bigger.”

Created in 2022, the Rhode Island National Guard Endurance Team is a competitive fitness program that serves as an alternative to the traditional marathon running team. It expands opportunities for service members to compete in a wider range of events beyond long-distance running, according to Cloutier.

“The National Guard Bureau decided to put forth an effort to have a different program than the marathon team alone,” he said. “Not everyone can run a marathon.”

The team was developed for service members who are seeking a challenging, competitive fitness program that emphasizes a focus on musculoskeletal strength, rather than just cardiovascular fitness. The competition structure is similar to CrossFit and Spartan Race events, emphasizing functional fitness, endurance and high-intensity challenges. Each competition consists of events such as Farmer’s Carry, Air Bike, weighted sled pull/push, weighted ball throw, burpees, lunges and more.

“It’s a huge endurance test,” Cloutier said. “To really prepare, you need to train for at least six months.”

Another benefit of the endurance team program is meaningful networking experiences between Soldiers and Airmen that might not otherwise occur. By connecting Soldiers and Airmen through shared training and competition, the endurance team strengthens camaraderie, morale and overall force unity within the RING.

“Even though I am an Airman, I make sure both Army and Air are represented throughout the state on our team,” Cloutier said. While balancing the demanding responsibilities of overseeing logistics, training plans, communication and competition coordination, Cloutier finds motivation in the outcomes of his hard work.

“The most rewarding part of this work is that I get to see our Airmen and Soldiers be part of such an honorable program where they not only develop as leaders, but as better people, too,” he said. “This instills in them a mindset of discipline and courage.”

Beyond the physical focus of the program, Cloutier remains committed to the broader impact the endurance team has on the RING. He hopes members of the team will view their participation as a chance to serve as ambassadors for Rhode Island, representing the state and the National Guard with professionalism, pride and excellence in every competition they enter.

“If you are going to be on the team, know that you are part of the Rhody community. Show who we are as professionals, as a team, and you’re here as an ambassador," he said.

Earlier this week, the endurance team departed for the National Guard Endurance Trials in Grand Island, Nebraska, where DEKA Fitness hosted a competition exclusively for National Guard members. This is a unique opportunity compared to traditional events that typically include civilian competitors, according to Cloutier. The team will continue to plan, train and recruit new members as the program grows.

To qualify for the endurance team, servicemembers must first pass the Army’s fitness test and are then ranked based on their scores to determine eligibility. Those interested in participating can contact him directly at mailto:ronald.cloutier@us.af.mil for more information on requirements and upcoming opportunities.