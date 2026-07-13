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    Coast Guard provides aerial transport for woman experiencing medical emergency on Beaver Island

    Coast Guard provides aerial transport for woman experiencing medical emergency on Beaver Island

    Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a local...... read more read more

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard provides aerial transport for woman experiencing medical emergency on Beaver Island
    July 17, 2026
    Lt. Hannah Robinson
    206-831-3132/Hanna.J.Robinson@uscg.mil


    CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard medevaced a 34-year-old woman experiencing a medical
    emergency from Beaver Island, Michigan, Friday.

    Emergency services contacted Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes watchstanders at 6:44
    a.m. requesting aerial transport from Beaver Island Airport for a woman requiring urgent medical
    care.

    A Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and arrived
    on scene at 8:37 a.m., brought the woman aboard the MH-60 and transported her back to the air
    station at 9:35 a.m. Emergency medical services transferred her to further medical care.

    "When someone experiences a medical emergency in a remote location, every minute matters,”
    said Lt. j.g. Cole Betts, Air Station Traverse City pilot. “We're proud to work alongside our
    emergency medical services partners to provide support and uphold the Coast Guard's mission of
    saving lives."

    For more information, please contact Lt. Hanna Robinson, Air Station Traverse City Public
    Affairs Officer, at 206-831-3132 or via email at Hanna.J.Robinson@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:24
    Story ID: 570203
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard provides aerial transport for woman experiencing medical emergency on Beaver Island

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