JSIL UAS Interoperability Test Tool Catalog

Photo By Matthew Ryan | Many software test tools are available to programs and eligible vendors to help demonstrate compliance with applicable standards as identified for each tool. The test tools continue to evolve to further automate compliance testing. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Matthew Ryan | Many software test tools are available to programs and eligible vendors to help...... read more read more

Overview

Joint Systems Integration Laboratory (JSIL) TECH Center software developers have developed the following software test tools to demonstrate compliance with applicable standards as identified for each tool. These software test tools are primarily used to verify compliance with U.S. Army Unmanned Aircraft (UA) and Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Family of Systems (FoS) Block I Interoperability Profiles (IOPs). Tool updates are ongoing to verify Block III IOP implementations. Recipients for Block I association tools will be notified once those Block III tool variations are available. Available test tools fall under two domains: · #_C2_Test_Tools · #_Payload_Test_Tools

Datalink tools are not included in this list since they involve firmware and are not available for Distribution. For more information on TECH Center Tools or verification activities, or if datalinks verification is desired, please contact usarmy.redstone.devcom-avmc.mbx.jsil-info@army.mil

Distribution Limitations

Many JSIL tools are available for public release, while others are limited distribution. Requests will be vetted individually for recipient eligibility.

To request any of the tools listed below CLICK HERE

C2 Test Tools