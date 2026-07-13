Photo By Richard Blumenstein | The U.S. Senate recently confirmed the nomination of Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, the...... read more read more Photo By Richard Blumenstein | The U.S. Senate recently confirmed the nomination of Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, the Department of the Air Force’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management, for his third star as the commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Voorheis officially assumed leadership of PAE C3BM on Feb. 2. The Air Force has not formally announced C3BM’s next leader. see less | View Image Page

C3BM PAE confirmed to lead AFLCMC, pin third star Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Senate recently confirmed the nomination of Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, the Department of the Air Force’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management, for his third star as the commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



“It's an incredible privilege to be confirmed as the next commander of AFLCMC,” Voorheis said. “The work of the center is vital to national security, ensuring our operators have the decisive edge in conflict. While we map out the transition details ahead, my commitment to accelerating acquisition transformation and putting cutting-edge tools into the hands of our operators is absolute.”



Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, AFLCMC’s most recent commander, retired July 10, and Dennis D’Angelo, the Center’s civilian executive director, is leading until Voorheis assumes command. The organization is responsible for total life cycle management covering all aircraft, engines, munitions, and electronic systems, and responsible for more than 21,000 Airmen, civilian, and contractor employees from 84 locations.

Voorheis officially assumed leadership of PAE C3BM on Feb. 2. The Air Force has not formally announced C3BM’s next leader.