North Dakota Soldier Represents State at National Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Sgt. Anna Welchel | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Tangen, center, a bridge crewmember with the 957th Engineer Company, North Dakota Army National Guard, carries the North Dakota state flag alongside senior enlisted leaders as he completes the 12-mile ruck march event at the National Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Florida, July 14, 2026. The annual competition brings together Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Army National Guard to compete in events that test tactical proficiency, physical fitness, leadership and warrior tasks while identifying the Army National Guard's top Soldier and noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anna Welchel) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Anna Welchel | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Tangen, center, a bridge crewmember with the 957th...... read more read more

CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla. – Months of training, hours spent studying Army doctrine and countless rounds on the range led U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Tangen to the 2026 Army National Guard National Best Warrior Competition, where he represented the North Dakota Army National Guard against the nation's top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers.

Hosted by the Florida Army National Guard, the weeklong competition brought together 14 competitors from across the country. They faced physically and mentally demanding events that tested leadership, marksmanship, endurance and warrior skills.

For Tangen, earning a place on the national stage made the months of preparation worthwhile.

"It feels surreal," Tangen said. "I didn't imagine I'd ever earn this spot in this competition. I've loved the journey so far, and I'm just thankful to represent North Dakota the best I can."

After winning the Region VI Best Warrior Competition in June, Tangen continued to sharpen his skills. He studied Army doctrine, refined Expert Soldier Badge tasks and battle drills, improved his physical fitness and strengthened his marksmanship.

"My biggest area that I improved on was marksmanship with the M4 rifle and the M17 pistol," Tangen said.

While every event tested him, Tangen said one of the best parts of the competition was competing alongside other top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers.

"What I look forward to the most is competing against the best NCOs across the United States," Tangen said. "We all share the same qualities, and as iron sharpens iron, we improve from each other." North Dakota senior enlisted leaders traveled to Florida to support Tangen as he competed on the national stage.

"To be at the National Best Warrior Competition shows you have the best of the best," said North Dakota National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. Kendall Struxness. "We have one of our very own from North Dakota, which is a huge accomplishment and a testament to the grit and fortitude that we put forth to push the best forward."

Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Bergeron, command sergeant major of the 164th Engineer Battalion, said Tangen's performance reflects the determination of Soldiers accross North Dakota Army National Guard.

"It showcases that we have Soldiers with true grit, will and determination to succeed and elevate themselves to the next level," Bergeron said.

Leaders said the competition is about more than awards. It gives competitors a chance to learn from one another, build professional relationships and bring new ideas back to their units.

"I hope they take home friendships, skills and knowledge they can teach others," said 1st Sgt. Jebediah Goodman, first sergeant of the 957th Engineer Company. "That helps make the entire force better in the long run."

Tangen agreed. He said one of the most rewarding parts of the competition was learning alongside Soldiers from across the country.

"My favorite part so far about this competition is building relationships with the other competitors," Tangen said. "We come from different units and different military occupational specialties. It's interesting to hear their perspectives, what they did to make it here, what they do in the Guard and in their civilian lives."

Although Florida's heat presented a challenge for a Soldier accustomed to North Dakota's climate, Tangen said every event gave him another opportunity to grow while proudly representing his unit, Region VI and the North Dakota Army National Guard.

"I'm very proud to represent North Dakota, Region VI, my unit, my family and everyone back home," Tangen said. "I love being in the North Dakota Army National Guard."

Tangen said the experience was about more than competing against the nation's best. It was about returning home with new knowledge, stronger professional relationships and lessons that can be shared with fellow Soldiers, so one competitor's experience can strengthen the North Dakota Army National Guard.