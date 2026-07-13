Specialist Represents NCNG during Cyber Shield 2026

Photo By Sgt. Brittany Burton | U.S. Army Spc. Hunter Chamber, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command, North Carolina National Guard, conducts training on strategies to breach computer networks to help test other participants on their cyber defense tactics during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 14, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event consisting of over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories as well as 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brittany Burton/382nd Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Before discovering a passion for cybersecurity, U.S. Army Spc. Hunter Chambers, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, built a diverse military career, first serving as a 74D chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, then transitioning to a 42A human resources specialist. Over the past three and a half years, Chambers found his place in the cyber domain, where the battlefield exists in virtual networks, and success is measured in lines of code rather than terrain.**

Now serving with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 60th Troop Command, North Carolina National Guard, Chambers has turned that passion into purpose, helping others with the Department of Defense’s largest annual cyber defense exercise, Cyber Shield 2026.

“What was most challenging for me was some of the training we did at first,” said Chambers, Team Lead with HHC, 60th Troop Command. “It was a little difficult trying to understand the structure and tools that they used to create the training environments, unlike my previous jobs.”

Now participating in his third Cyber Shield exercise, Chambers continues to develop the technical skills that will help him and other participants throughout this year's exercise. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, with over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities globally.

While serving as an NCNG penetration testing team lead, Chambers works alongside the red team to emulate adversary tactics, exposing vulnerabilities and creating realistic training scenarios that test cyber professionals' ability to detect and respond to evolving threats.

“Every single year we made leaps and bounds to increase the product we give to everyone,” said Chambers. “Just overall, the training continues to get better each year.”

Looking ahead, Chambers plans to attend the Army’s Cyber School and re-class as a 17C Cyber Operations Specialist. This will allow him to continue building his technical expertise while serving in one of the U.S. Army’s fastest-growing career fields.

For Soldiers attending Cyber Shield for the first time, Chambers encourages them to take advantage of the experience and the people around them.

“The people here are very knowledgeable, so if you’re unsure about something, just ask questions,” said Chambers. “I think that’ll make your experience here much better throughout your time at Cyber Shield.”

Whether mentoring newcomers or expanding his own expertise, Chambers said every year new opportunities to learn, adapt and help strengthen the Army’s cyber force are always available.