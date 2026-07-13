SIMA Norfolk Performs Critical SLAD Replacement Aboard USS Stout (DDG 55)

Photo By Oscar Pope | NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 2, 2026) Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk Sailors detach a Slewing Arm Davit (SLAD) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55). The U.S. Navy reestablished SIMA commands in Norfolk and San Diego in June. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Oscar Pope) see less | View Image Page

Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk Sailors and civilians completed the replacement of a Slewing Arm Davit (SLAD) system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) at Naval Station Norfolk, July 8.

The replacement and subsequent weight test allowed for a more assured path to success prior to Stout’s participation in a training exercise. Additionally, the critical hardware installation ensures the ship maintains its vital search and rescue (SAR) capabilities, enabling the safe launch, recovery, and operation of rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) during emergency crew recovery operations at sea.

The process required highly technical precision and extensive calculations to integrate the system with the destroyer's existing deck configuration.

Machinist Mate 2nd Class William Mims, a technician assigned to SIMA Norfolk’s Repair Department, said, “I like the fact that we can do installs like this when necessary and get the valuable training repetitions at the same time. It takes precise measurements to ensure proper fitment, so we worked with our civilian experts to get it done. Our civilian partners were a crucial part of making this installation a success."

The evolution served as a prime real-world training environment for both the ship's crew and intermediate-level maintenance teams on the SIMA Norfolk waterfront.

"The work SIMA does extends beyond the walls of our building. The ships on the waterfront are an extension of our facilities where we can provide critical troubleshooting, assessments, training and repairs," said Capt. Megan Thomas, commanding officer of SIMA Norfolk. "By combining targeted training with hands-on production maintenance like the SLAD replacement, we build the fleet's self-sufficiency so these Sailors can confidently handle any casualty when they return to sea."

The collaborative effort minimized maintenance downtime, returning the ship to full operational readiness ahead of upcoming mission requirements.

Stout is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and operates under Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, and is part of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Strike Group, operating under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8.

The U.S. Navy reestablished SIMA commands in Norfolk and San Diego in June. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency.