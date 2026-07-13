Buffalo Harbor Dredging Starting; Supports Safe Navigation, the Economy and Future Great Lakes Coastal Wetland

Photo By Maj. Avery Schneider | UAS imagery of the U.S. Coast Guard Buffalo Station, Buffalo South Pier, and Buffalo River in Buffalo, New York, May 26, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges the Buffalo River every two years to maintain save navigation for commercial vessels, cruise ships, recreational boaters and other users of Lake Erie. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maj. Avery Schneider | UAS imagery of the U.S. Coast Guard Buffalo Station, Buffalo South Pier, and Buffalo...... read more read more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, will begin dredging operations in Buffalo Harbor to maintain safe and navigable waterways for Great Lakes commercial vessels, cruise ships, recreational boaters and other harbor users on Lake Erie.

The Buffalo District awarded a $2.3 million contract in April 2026 to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Co. to complete the work. Dredging operations are expected to start as early as July 18 and will contribute to the creation of a new Great Lakes wetland in Buffalo’s outer harbor.

![]() $2.3 million dredging project in Buffalo Harbor will maintain safe navigation for commercial vessels and cruise ships.

Dredged material will be used to create new Great Lakes wetland ecosystem.

Buffalo Harbor supports more than $66 million in economic impact annually.

Approximately 190,000 cubic yards of sediment will be mechanically dredged from the federal navigation channels in the outer harbor and river channel. Of that material, about 110,000 cubic yards will be placed first in the Corps of Engineers’ confined disposal facility, followed by approximately 80,000 cubic yards being placed in the abandoned Shipping Slip 3 in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor next to Wilkeson Pointe.

For safety during placement of material in the slip next to Wilkeson Pointe, paddle craft such as kayaks will not be permitted in the water. Placement in the slip is estimated to begin August 1 and be completed by August 25.

Buffalo Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 1.2 million tons of cargo, including sand & gravel (26%), limestone (24%) and grain mill products (19%) in 2023. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $51.5 million in business revenue, 169 jobs and $14.6 million in labor income to the transportation sector.

The harbor was last dredged in 2024, when approximately 80,000 cubic yards of material were removed. Buffalo Harbor is dredged every two years depending on shoaling conditions, funding availability and federal navigation priorities.

Authorized depths within Buffalo Harbor range from 22 to 30 feet, with the shallowest depths in the Buffalo River channel and the deepest depths in the south entrance channel. The Corps of Engineers maintains these depths to support safe and efficient navigation for large vessels.

Mariners are encouraged to use caution near active dredging equipment and maintain a safe distance from work areas. Dredging activities are coordinated to minimize disruption whenever possible.

Sediment removed from Buffalo Harbor is tested in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and New York state agencies to ensure it meets applicable environmental standards for placement.

The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. Learn more at http://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/buffalo.