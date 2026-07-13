Bavarian Construction Officials get to know USAG Ansbach

Photo By Nathan Van Schaik | U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach leaders and a delegation from the Bavarian Construction Authorities pose for a photo during a site visit at USAG Ansbach, Germany, July 6, 2026. The visit was aimed at strengthening cooperation and deepening the understanding of the garrison’s growing construction demands, which include 174 direct projects and 99 indirect projects at a total projected cost of $2.6 billion. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Nathan Van Schaik | U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach leaders and a delegation from the Bavarian Construction...... read more read more

ANSBACH, Germany - U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach welcomed a delegation from the Bavarian Construction Authorities on July 6, 2026, for a full‑day windshield tour aimed at strengthening cooperation and deepening understanding of the garrison’s growing construction demands. The delegation included Christine Mantel, Benjamin Kleineberg and Tanja Wagner from the Bavarian State Ministry of Construction; Tina Kinder from the Bayerische Landesbaudirektion; and Anja Buttolo and Sven Loerinczy from Staatliches Bauamt Nürnberg.

Their visit underscored the critical role host nation agencies play in planning and executing U.S. Army construction projects in Germany.

Throughout the day, garrison leaders highlighted the scope, complexity, and pace of current and planned projects across USAG Ansbach.

Directors provided an overview of facility funding requirements on U.S. Army installations and explained the nuances of Military Construction Army, Unspecified Minor Military Construction, and Restoration and Modernization programs, along with the strict fiscal timelines that govern each.

Mantel, a senior official in the Bavarian State Ministry of Construction, noted the magnitude of upcoming efforts. “The volume of construction planned for USAG Ansbach, while greatly appreciated by the Bavarian State, will keep our teams at the Staatliches Bauamt, the agency responsible for implementation, very busy over the next few years,” she said.

Deputy Garrison Commander Bruce Griggs emphasized the importance of close coordination. “With 174 direct projects and 99 indirect projects at a total projected cost of $2.6 billion, it is essential that we work very closely and intensively with our host nation construction agencies to execute these projects,” Griggs said. “The challenges posed by U.S. fiscal law will require consistent communication and shared problem‑solving.”

Buttolo, representing Staatliches Bauamt Nürnberg, echoed the complexity ahead. She noted that the variety of stakeholders involved and the diverse nature of the projects will challenge her office’s capacity and coordination systems.

During the tour, garrison leaders also explained key fiscal principles that drive U.S. military construction: appropriations are available for a defined period, typically one year for SRM/OMA or five years for MILCON; funds must be obligated while current; expenditures and adjustments may occur for five years after expiration; and accounts close five years after expiration.

By the end of the day, the delegation had visited six of the garrison’s nine installations. Mantel reflected on the scale of what lies ahead. “The spread‑out footprint, the aging infrastructure and buildings dating back to the 1930s are all challenges we have to overcome expediently to prepare USAG Ansbach for emerging growth that is defining this community,” she said.

The visit underscored the strong partnership between the U.S. Army and Bavarian construction authorities and laid important groundwork for the significant modernization efforts planned for the coming years.