Purdy Fitness Center Completes HVAC Renovation

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Purdy Fitness Center patrons are training in noticeably cooler air following an approximately $15 million modernization of the facility’s climate control system.

The nearly two-year project, which began in April 2024 and concluded in January 2026 with ongoing tests throughout the first half of the year, marked the first major heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) overhaul since the building opened in 2006. Crews conducted months of gradual load testing ahead of Japan's demanding summer season to ensure the system's reliability under heavy use.

The upgraded HVAC infrastructure replaces aging equipment to improve air circulation, temperature control and overall energy efficiency, bringing the nearly 20-year-old facility closer to current building standards. Throughout construction, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) staff temporarily relocated equipment and created alternate workout spaces to minimize disruptions.

“The completion of this project represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of our community,” said Mike Motohashi, CFA Yokosuka MWR athletics and fitness program director. “We appreciate everyone’s patience throughout the upgrade process and are excited to welcome patrons back to a fully modernized facility.”

The approximately $15 million renovation is part of a broader effort to improve aging infrastructure and enhance quality of life at the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed installation. Purdy Fitness Center continues to support the physical readiness of Sailors, military families and Department of War civilians.