Husband-and-Wife Coaching Duo Powers Local Youth Sports

Photo By Seaman Yolimar Lara Llabres | YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 25, 2026) — Andrea and Byron Hunt, volunteer coaches for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Youth Sports, lead seven different athletic programs on the installation to bolster community morale and support military family readiness. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by AN LARA LLABRES) see less | View Image Page

Walk past almost any youth sports practice at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, and you will likely see Andrea or Byron Hunt leading from the sidelines.

The husband-and wife duo coaches seven different sports for the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) youth program, providing a critical foundation for community morale and family readiness.

CFAY Youth Sports Director Roshawn Terry emphasized that volunteers like the Hunts form the backbone of the entire organization. "The impact that Andrea and Byron have on the kids and our program is outstanding," Terry said. "They play a key role in our community because, quite simply, without our volunteer coaches, we cannot have a season."

Managing this demanding schedule requires precision and constant communication. Andrea works as a teacher at The Sullivans School, while Byron serves as the assistant security officer at CFAY. Together, they raise four children while coaching baseball, basketball, soccer, run club, volleyball, flag football, and dodgeball. During a joint interview, the couple explained how they navigate their overlapping commitments.

"I balance my role as a teacher and a coach by my schedule," Andrea said. "I know there is often a lack of coaches, so being able to volunteer to help them have a team and play means a lot to me." To make it work, the couple coordinates their coaching days. When one coaches, the other takes care of their children who are not playing that specific sport. Byron acknowledged the sacrifices but highlighted the immediate rewards.

"It is a lot of early mornings and late nights, but it is definitely worth it to get out on the field," Byron said. "Having a support system, my wife and the kids being flexible and coming out to support the team, makes it possible." Despite the varying tempos of the sports they lead, the Hunts operate as a united front, frequently collaborating on everything from practice drills to parent communication. Their core philosophies prioritize fun, growth, and life lessons over winning.

"It is all about the kids having fun, learning something new, and wanting to engage," Andrea said. "I know there is a lot of competition and a drive to win, but for me, even if we lose, as long as they had a good time, that is all that matters."

Byron echoed her focus but emphasized one specific core value he aims to instill in every player: respect. "Respect for the opponent, respect for the game by following the rules, and respect for themselves to go out there, try, and progress," Byron said. "My goal is for the lessons they learn on the field to carry over into their personal lives."

The Hunts' volunteer work directly supports the readiness of the CFAY active-duty community. By providing a safe, engaging environment for youth, the coaches offer military parents a valuable mental break and peace of mind.

"It gives parents an opportunity to take a step back, relax, and watch their kid play, have fun, grow, and develop," Byron said. "It gives parents that ease of mind knowing their kid is in a positive environment, allowing them to focus on their other kids or simply not have to worry for a bit."

As the Hunts prepare for upcoming seasons, the youth sports program continues to expand its offerings. Terry announced that CFAY will launch a new summer basketball program this year, creating even more opportunities for community involvement. For Andrea and Byron, the ultimate reward remains seeing the children return to the fields and courts each season. If you would like to inquire about becoming a volunteer coach, call 241-2952, or email: mwr_ yokosuka_youthsports@us.navy.mil.