(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Guam Air National Guard Engineers Power Up Kunsan Air Base

    Guam Air National Guard Engineers Power Up Kunsan Air Base

    Photo By Mark Scott | Engineers from the Guam Air National Guard’s 254th RED HORSE Squadron, together with...... read more read more

    GUAM

    07.16.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Guam National Guard

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, South Korea— Ten engineers from the Guam Air National Guard’s 254th RED HORSE Squadron recently wrapped up a critical two-week training deployment in South Korea, bringing a surge of manpower and expertise to Kunsan Air Base while sharpening their own real-world readiness.

    The specialized team, deployed from May 26 to June 4, 2026, included experts across multiple trades, including electrical work, structural engineering, plumbing, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). By integrating seamlessly with the active-duty 8th Civil Engineer Squadron on base, the Guam-based Airmen were able to immediately tackle a backlog of vital maintenance and construction projects.

    One of the team's major accomplishments was accelerating the renovation of a "C-HUT"—a semi-permanent wooden structure used by the military as a multi-purpose facility.
    Their hands-on construction and rapid maintenance work didn't just clear out work orders; it directly improved the base's daily operations. By reinforcing Kunsan's infrastructure, the Airmen helped ensure the base remains resilient and ready to respond to any emergency or operational requirement in the region.

    For the Guam Airmen, the trip was more than just a work detail—it was a crucible for practicing their trades in a forward-deployed environment. Working under different logistical challenges than they face at their home station allowed the team to refine the critical, rapid-response skills they would need during a real-world crisis.

    The experience left a strong impression on the deployed team.

    “We got the job done by utilizing teamwork, safe work ethics and most importantly, keeping our morale high,” said Airman 1st Class Romi Mendiola, reflecting on the deployment. “Every Airman was assigned a task and created a rhythm that made it possible to complete our objectives. When you see your whole team working just as hard as you, it sustains your hunger to accomplish the overall mission.”

    Ultimately, the deployment showcased the vital role the Air National Guard plays in supporting active-duty missions across the Indo-Pacific theater. By supporting Kunsan Air Base and honing their own engineering capabilities, the 254th RED HORSE Squadron returns to Guam as a highly capable and ready force, prepared for whatever mission comes next.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 19:20
    Story ID: 570133
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Air National Guard Engineers Power Up Kunsan Air Base, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Guam Air National Guard Engineers Power Up Kunsan Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version