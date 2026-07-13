Expeditionary Strike Group 2 Changes Command

Photo By Seaman Savannah Lujan | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 16, 2026) Rear Adm. Craig “Bo” Sicola renders a salute during the arrival of the official party at the Expeditionary Strike Group Two (ESG-2) change of command ceremony aboard Assault Craft Unit Four (ACU 4), Joint Expeditionary Base Creek-Fort Story, July 16, 2026. The U.S. Navy’s east coast lead for amphibious operations and expertise, ESG-2 provides timely, operational, amphibious expertise in support of national tasking to sustain maritime security and defense of the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Savannah Lujan) see less | View Image Page

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story—Rear Adm. Craig “Bo” Sicola relieved Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski as Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Two (ESG-2) during a ceremony in the hangar bay of Assault Craft Unit Four (ACU 4), July 16.

Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, Commander, Task Force 80, presided over the event and served as the guest speaker. Gumbleton presented Koprowski with a Defense Superior Service Medal in recognition of his time in command of ESG-2 and supporting Joint Task Force (JTF) Southern Spear.

“As commander of ESG-2 and deputy commander of the JTF, you did something unconventional but profound, best shepherding the men and women in your charge throughout unconventional deployments of their own,” said Gumbleton. “Your efforts at the operational level of war while supporting the needs of the force was a key component to our success.”

As deputy commander of a newly established Joint Task Force reporting directly to U.S. Southern Command, Koprowski oversaw complex maritime interdiction operations in the Western Hemisphere, ensuring enhanced regional security throughout U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility.

As ESG-2 commander, Koprowski guided ESG-2’s Maritime Command Element certification through extensive integrated training with amphibious warfare leaders. The certification recognizes a unit’s ability to operate globally with streamlined command and control and further enhance ESG-2’s ability to plan and direct amphibious operations throughout the fleet.

Koprowski oversaw the deployment of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group - 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, amphibious force participation in UNITAS, the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise and multiple engagements during America’s 250th birthday celebration, including the International Naval Review, the largest international maritime event in U.S. history.

He acknowledged the Sailors and Marines across the east coast amphibious force, recognizing the crew of the USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) as they returned from an 11-month deployment that same day.

“The full-range of amphibious capabilities that are among the most unique and versatile in the Navy were on full display during this deployment,” said Koprowski. “It was truly a combined effort, with the interoperability of this specialized team on full display at sea, on land, and in the air.”

He closed out his remarks by addressing the ESG-2 staff.

“I want to thank Expeditionary Strike Group Two Sailors, Marines, NCOs, Chiefs, and Officers for exemplifying what makes the amphibious force such an integrated power house with a storied history,” said Koprowski. “America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. I am honored to have spent one of those years serving alongside each of you.”

Koprowski’s next assignment is Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget/Director, Fiscal Management Division, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, in Washington, DC.

In his parting remarks, Koprowski stated he was honored to pass the torch to Sicola, who previously commanded USS Nimitz (CVN 68), USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and the “Stingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113.

Sicola recognized Koprowski for his leadership, and for building a foundation of excellence during ESG-2’s transition from force generation to employment.

He addressed the Sailors and Marines of ESG-2, acknowledging the commitment and professionalism demonstrated under Koprowski’s command, and laid out his vision for the future.

“I have one message: our mission comes first. Everything we do—every inspection, every maintenance action, every watch, every evolution, every training event—must contribute to combat readiness,” said Sicola. “Every day, our actions contribute to the security of our nation and the success of those operating forward. That responsibility demands our very best.”

The U.S. Navy’s east coast lead for amphibious operations and expertise, ESG-2 provides timely, operational, amphibious expertise in support of national tasking to sustain maritime security and defense of the nation.