COL. CARRIE BATSON RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON TO COL. JASON COPELAND

Photo By Cpl. Brynn Bouchard | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason C. Copeland, incoming commanding officer of Marine Barracks Washington receives the organizational colors from Col. Carrie C. Batson, outgoing commanding officer of MBW, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 16, 2026. The ceremony included the passing of the organizational colors from the outgoing to the incoming commander, symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability for the command, and featured marching and musical elements from Marine Barracks Washington. The ceremony took place as the “Oldest Post of the Corps” celebrates 225 years since its founding, a milestone that falls during America's 250th anniversary of independence and just one year after the Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Col. Carrie C. Batson relinquished command of Marine Barracks Washington to Col. Jason C. Copeland during a change of command ceremony at the "Oldest Post of the Corps," July 16, 2026.

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, presided over the ceremony, during which Sgt. Maj. Juan P. Segura, the Marine Barracks Washington sergeant major, facilitated the traditional passing of the organizational colors from outgoing commander Col. Carrie C. Batson to incoming commander Col. Jason C. Copeland, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability for the command.

Col. Batson assumed command of Marine Barracks Washington in July 2024. During her tenure, she led the "Oldest Post of the Corps" through one of the most historically significant, overseeing the Marine Corps' 250th birthday, Marine Barracks Washington's 225th anniversary and America's 250th anniversary while leading the command's ceremonial and security missions.

Under Batson's leadership, Marines and Sailors of Marine Barracks Washington executed more than 4,500 ceremonial and security missions while supporting nationally significant events, including the state funerals of President Jimmy Carter and former Vice President Richard B. Cheney, the full-honors funeral of the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Alfred M. Gray, and the 60th Presidential Inauguration. She also initiated and oversaw four major restoration and modernization projects, including the historic renovation of the Home of the Commandants and construction of a new bachelor enlisted quarters in support of the Marine Corps' Barracks 2030 initiative. Throughout her command, Batson strengthened the Barracks' role in connecting the American people with the legacy, values and service of the Marine Corps while preserving the traditions of the “Oldest Post of the Corps.” Upon her departure from Marine Barracks Washington, Batson will serve as chief of staff at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

"The past two years have been a period of historic significance, but what I will remember most is the dedication of the Marines and Sailors who accomplished every mission while honoring the legacy of this remarkable place,” Batson said at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Col. Copeland most recently served as the Senior Marine Corps Advisor for Strategy and Force Development in the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Policy. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he has commanded Marines in combat, recruiting and infantry units, deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Unit Deployment Program throughout the Indo-Pacific. His previous commands include Recruiting Station Baltimore and 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines.

Copeland expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead one of the Marine Corps' most historic commands: "Marine Barracks Washington represents the very best of the Marine Corps every day. I am humbled by the opportunity to lead these Marines as they continue carrying forward a legacy that began in 1801."

Marine Barracks Washington, established in 1801, remains the oldest active post in the Marine Corps. In addition to supporting presidential, national, and international-level ceremonies, the Barracks conducts Evening and Sunset Parades over the summer, funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery, and security operations throughout the National Capital Region while preparing Marines to return to the Fleet as disciplined leaders ready to fight and win.

Located at the intersection of 8th and I Streets SE in Washington, D.C., Marine Barracks Washington serves critical ceremonial and security missions in the nation's capital. Marines assigned to the Barracks carry forward 225 years of tradition while embodying the professionalism, discipline and warfighting ethos of the Marine Corps.