Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Two Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Cathryn Lindsay | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 16, 2026) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 conducts a change of command ceremony where Cmdr. Michael Hicks assumed command from Cmdr. Drew Giacomucci. As part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, EODMU-2 eliminates explosive threats to ensure open seas for U.S. and Allies forces to operate globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Cathryn Lindsay) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 held a change of command ceremony on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, July 16. Cmdr. Michael Hicks relieved Cmdr. Drew Giacomucci as the commanding officer of EODMU-2 in a time-honored naval tradition. The ceremony marks the formal transfer of authority for a unit that ensures the Navy remains a ready and lethal force capable of operating forward and deterring conflict.

"Leading the men and women of Mobile Unit 2 has been the highest honor of my career," said Giacomucci. "Their unwavering professionalism ensures our Navy can operate anywhere at any time. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together to defend the homeland and preserve freedom of the seas."

During Giacomucci’s tenure, EODMU-2 successfully completed multiple deployments across the globe in support of U.S. 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, projecting U.S. power and securing maritime domains. The unit participated in several high-profile multinational exercises including KINGPIN CHARGE, NAUTICAL DEFENDER, BRIGHT STAR, PANAMAX, and multiple Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) Subject Matter Expert Exchanges across the 4th Fleet Area of Operations - enhancing interoperability with NATO Allies and partner nations. They also supported multiple named operations in 5th Fleet and provided invaluable support to Commander, 5th Fleet during the Israel-Iran 12-Day War in the summer of 2025, supporting the execution of Presidentially directed operations. Their operational excellence, readiness, and lethality were worthy of the EODMU-2 mantra: Legends – never quit.

"I want to thank Drew for his exemplary leadership," said Hicks. "He cultivated a command focused on Sailor resilience and warfighting readiness. I am honored and humbled to join the Legends of Mobile Unit TWO and build on the strong foundation that he and the team have established."

As an essential warfighting echelon of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, EODMU-2 eliminates explosive hazards to unlock access to contested environments. Their unmatched technical expertise in securing the maritime environment and building partner capacity ensures the joint force remains a ready, lethal, and credible deterrent around the globe.

For more information, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/eod/