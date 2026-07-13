Operation Patriot Press Trains Tennessee Guard Unit at the Blue Grass Army Depot

Photo By Willliam D. Ritter | Members of the 1176th Transportation Company, a Tennessee Army National Guard unit, transported approximately 170 tons of munitions while participating in Operation Patriot Press at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Kentucky, from June 14-24. During OPP, the 1176th participated in a storage-improvement mission, assisting BGAD employees in moving munitions throughout the depot, freeing up storage space in BGAD’s underground munitions bunkers, called Igloos, to make room for additional munitions. Photo courtesy of the 1176th Transportation Company. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Willliam D. Ritter | Members of the 1176th Transportation Company, a Tennessee Army National Guard unit,...... read more read more

RICHMOND, Ky., June 24, 2026 — The 1176th Transportation Company, a Tennessee Army National Guard unit, participated in Operation Patriot Press at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Kentucky, from June 14-24.

The 1176th TC is a transportation unit composed of Tennessee National Guard Soldiers based in Dresden, Smyrna, and Johnson City, Tennessee. The unit trains in logistics and maintenance functions that enable the Army to maneuver personnel and material by truck.

While at BGAD for their training, the 1176th TC participated in a storage-improvement mission, assisting BGAD employees in moving munitions throughout the depot’s 15,000 acres, thereby freeing up additional storage space in BGAD’s underground munitions bunkers, called igloos.

“The 1176th demonstrated outstanding professionalism during the OPP storage reform mission,” said William Huntzinger, BGAD Military Affairs Training Specialist. “Working alongside depot civilian employees, the Soldiers capitalized on a priceless opportunity to gain hands-on Military Occupational Specialty training with complex munitions.

“Through strategic re-warehousing efforts, the team optimized storage configurations, resulting in savings of both government funding and critical man-hours,” he added.

BGAD stores many classes of munitions by supply-catalog designation. Some classes can be stored together and others cannot. The 1176th TC moved and combined permissible classes, emptying some igloos and warehouses so BGAD can safely store additional munitions.

According to John Warns, BGAD Project Manager, the 1176th’s mission supported BGAD in many ways.

“Beyond immediate space optimization, this mission improved BGAD’s logistical operations by strategically repositioning assets on the depot. The operation achieved two critical milestones,” said Warns.

“First, the mission reduced BGAD shipping times. By positioning these munitions closer to our consolidated shipping center, the depot ensures that combat-ready assets can be loaded and deployed at a moment’s notice. The mission also saved BGAD costs by minimizing the need for internal depot transportation assets to move munitions throughout the depot. This lowers fuel consumption, reduces operational wear and tear, and optimizes manpower. These saved defense dollars can be directly reinvested into auxiliary modernization initiatives,” added Warns.

During their stay at BGAD, the 1176th TC moved hundreds of rounds of assorted munitions, some weighing 2,000 lbs. each, totaling approximately 170 tons. They traveled over 84 miles within the depot’s fence line while transporting the munitions throughout BGAD.

According to Johnny Horn, BGAD Munitions Receiving Leader, the unit was very professional.

“The 1176th was very willing to accommodate the needs of BGAD’s store crews who performed the re-warehousing tasks,” said Horn. “The feedback I got was positive as well. The unit showed good morale and knew what to do with limited instruction.”

In addition to their storage-improvement mission, the 1176th TC completed additional training at BGAD facilities unavailable at their home station in Tennessee.

“The depot offers Guard and Reserve units the opportunity to train on tasks not readily available back home,” said Huntzinger. “While at BGAD, the unit completed forklift qualification and certification, drone, and rough terrain vehicle training.

“Additionally, Soldiers received training on open-detonation operations, which enhanced the unit’s technical proficiency and operational safety,” added Huntzinger.

During this OPP mission, the 1176th TC completed 678 miles of round-trip travel from Tennessee to Kentucky, all incident-free.

For more information on Operation Patriot Press, visit: https://www.army.mil/article/292003/operation_patriot_press_provides_vital_experience_to_soldiers.

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Established in 1941, the Blue Grass Army Depot is a conventional munitions depot with the primary mission of receiving, storing, inspecting, maintaining, shipping, and demilitarizing conventional munitions and nonstandard ammunition. Known for its completed chemical weapons destruction mission, BGAD also provides the joint warfighter with chemical defense equipment, nonlethal combat equipment, and force provider sets in support of full-spectrum military operations.

BGAD has several projects in development that support the Army Transformation Initiatives (ATI). These projects include an energetics manufacturing plant, a metal shipping container manufacturing plant, and a new 155MM cargo projectile flexible production line, among others.

Additionally, the depot’s military affairs office organizes training activities at BGAD’s training sites for a diverse range of organizations, including National Guard and Reserve units from all branches of the military, as well as ROTC and JROTC cadets from local schools. To arrange training on BGAD facilities, call the BGAD military affairs coordinator at 859-779-6259.

BGAD has approximately 500 employees, 65% of whom are military veterans, working on approximately 15,000 acres south of Richmond, Kentucky. Contact the BGAD Public Affairs Office at mailto:usarmy.bluegrass.jmc.mbx.bgad-pao@army.mil.