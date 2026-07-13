(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    11th Battalion Conducts Change of Command at Los Alamitos

    11th Battalion Conducts Change of Command at Los Alamitos

    Photo By Spc. Nathan Starr | U.S. Army Reserve Col. Cory Critchley, left, commander of the Army Reserve Careers...... read more read more

    LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Story by Spc. Nathan Starr 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — The 11th Battalion (Pathfinders), part of the Army Reserve Careers Group, held a change of command ceremony at Los Alamitos Army Airfield July 10. Col. Cory Critchley presided over the ceremony, where Lt. Col. Christopher Ballard relinquished command to Lt. Col. Daniel Gusich.

    The 11th Battalion is responsible for growing and sustaining the strength of the Army Reserve through reenlistment and accessioning programs across California and Nevada. Comprising more than 100 soldiers, the unit plays a critical role in mentoring and guiding soldiers and officers toward continued service in the Army Reserve.

    Lt. Col. Ballard, who has served in the Army Reserve since 2003, concludes his tenure as battalion commander after a career that includes service in Afghanistan and as a joint strategic planner for the Department of State. While serving with the State Department's Afghanistan Coordination Task Force in August 2021, Ballard worked to identify and evacuate thousands of Afghan refugees within a 10-day period. His leadership has been instrumental in the battalion’s mission to support combatant commanders with highly motivated, skill-rich operational forces.

    Lt. Col. Gusich, the incoming commander, brings a wealth of experience to the 11th Battalion. Commissioned as an engineer officer in 2006, Gusich has served in diverse roles, including combat deployments in Iraq, as a facilities master planner with Army North, and most recently as the Reserve Integration and Talent Management Branch chief within the Headquarters Department of the Army.

    The 11th Battalion headquarters, located on the Joint Force Training Base in Los Alamitos, oversees seven areas and a Special Missions Team, ensuring that career counselors provide essential guidance to soldiers across the region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:30
    Story ID: 570074
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 37
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Battalion Conducts Change of Command at Los Alamitos, by SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    11th Battalion Conducts Change of Command at Los Alamitos
    11th Battalion Conducts Change of Command at Los Alamitos
    11th Battalion Conducts Change of Command at Los Alamitos
    11th Battalion Conducts Change of Command at Los Alamitos
    11th Battalion Conducts Change of Command at Los Alamitos

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Los Alamitos
    11th Battalion
    Los Alamitos Army Airfield
    Army Reserve Careers Group
    Change of Command Ceremony
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version