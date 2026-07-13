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    Goodfellow celebrates 2026 technical sergeant release party

    Goodfellow celebrates 2026 technical sergeant release party

    Photo By Senior Airman Brian Lummus | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaela Mathews, Goodfellow Medical Group technical sergeant...... read more read more

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow staff sergeants selected for promotion celebrated their achievement during a technical sergeant release party at the Powell Event Center, July 10.

    The noncommissioned officer tier of the enlisted structure focuses on training, supervision and task execution. NCOs lead by example as role models to all and ensure proper use of resources within their control. Technical sergeants are the sixth enlisted rank and serve as technical experts who provide attention to detail, establish effective communication and foster a positive culture of trust within their organizations.

    Congratulations to the 56 staff sergeants selected to become the Air Force’s next technical sergeants:

    Tech. Sgt. select Gina Amundson, AFELM JIOC (USPACOM JIOC, Hawaii)

    Tech. Sgt. select Cody Earley, 55 Rescue Generation Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Shaquille Montague, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Tenzin Khetsun, 437th Supply Chain Operations Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Jay Marroquin, 94th Intelligence Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Leslie Vides, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select John Bernardo, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Kristopher Blackman, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Gabrielle Byndas, 315th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Samuel Carmichael, 312th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Nicholas Chapin, 312th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Poseidon Church, 312th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Jacobi Cisneros, 315th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Anthony Collazo-Yocum, 315th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Grace Daniels, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Trey Euler, 17th Training Group

    Tech. Sgt. select Tarren Finch, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Joshua Frasier, 17th Force Support Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Alexander Gonzalez, 17th Training Support Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Edgardo Gutierrez, 17th Security Forces Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Cali Holmes, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Cory Lara, 17th Communications Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Daniel Little, 315th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Javier Luevano, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Michael McCoy, 17th Contracting Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Sydney McKinney, 315th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Alex Mullins, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Coletun Neef, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Britton Rapier, 312th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Rene Rosas, 312th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Devin Swain, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Matthew Teske, 312th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Jake Thompson, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Elizabeth Torres, 313th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Timothy Williams, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Trey Watson, 17th Force Support Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Destiny Brantley, 312th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Steven Cervantes, 517th Training Group

    Tech. Sgt. select Thomas Foxx, 311th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Alexis Lara, 517th Training Group

    Tech. Sgt. select Justin Rodriguez, 517th Training Group

    Tech. Sgt. select Andrew Andreasen, 314th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Weslee Jackson, 314th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Raymond Saunders, 314th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Yuna An, 517th Training Group

    Tech. Sgt. select Tyler Hughes, 517th Training Group

    Tech. Sgt. select Jake Johnson, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Jonathan Latham, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Justin Shellenbarger, 316thth Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Whitney Serra Rivera, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. select Mckenzie Beery, Air Force Defense Language Institute

    Tech. Sgt. select Emily Elliot, Goodfellow Medical Group

    Tech. Sgt. select Albertoi Guerrero, Goodfellow Medical Group

    Tech. Sgt. select Caleb Loo, Goodfellow Medical Group

    Tech. Sgt. select Kaela Mathews, Goodfellow Medical Group

    Tech. Sgt. select Imani Bryant Halliburton, Goodfellow Medical Group

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 10:33
    Story ID: 570069
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Goodfellow celebrates 2026 technical sergeant release party, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Goodfellow celebrates 2026 technical sergeant release party
    Goodfellow celebrates 2026 technical sergeant release party
    Goodfellow celebrates 2026 technical sergeant release party
    Goodfellow celebrates 2026 technical sergeant release party
    Goodfellow celebrates 2026 technical sergeant release party

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