Goodfellow celebrates 2026 technical sergeant release party

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow staff sergeants selected for promotion celebrated their achievement during a technical sergeant release party at the Powell Event Center, July 10.
The noncommissioned officer tier of the enlisted structure focuses on training, supervision and task execution. NCOs lead by example as role models to all and ensure proper use of resources within their control. Technical sergeants are the sixth enlisted rank and serve as technical experts who provide attention to detail, establish effective communication and foster a positive culture of trust within their organizations.
Congratulations to the 56 staff sergeants selected to become the Air Force’s next technical sergeants:
Tech. Sgt. select Gina Amundson, AFELM JIOC (USPACOM JIOC, Hawaii)
Tech. Sgt. select Cody Earley, 55 Rescue Generation Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Shaquille Montague, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Tenzin Khetsun, 437th Supply Chain Operations Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Jay Marroquin, 94th Intelligence Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Leslie Vides, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select John Bernardo, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Kristopher Blackman, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Gabrielle Byndas, 315th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Samuel Carmichael, 312th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Nicholas Chapin, 312th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Poseidon Church, 312th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Jacobi Cisneros, 315th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Anthony Collazo-Yocum, 315th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Grace Daniels, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Trey Euler, 17th Training Group
Tech. Sgt. select Tarren Finch, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Joshua Frasier, 17th Force Support Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Alexander Gonzalez, 17th Training Support Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Edgardo Gutierrez, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Cali Holmes, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Cory Lara, 17th Communications Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Daniel Little, 315th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Javier Luevano, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Michael McCoy, 17th Contracting Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Sydney McKinney, 315th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Alex Mullins, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Coletun Neef, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Britton Rapier, 312th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Rene Rosas, 312th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Devin Swain, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Matthew Teske, 312th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Jake Thompson, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Elizabeth Torres, 313th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Timothy Williams, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Trey Watson, 17th Force Support Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Destiny Brantley, 312th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Steven Cervantes, 517th Training Group
Tech. Sgt. select Thomas Foxx, 311th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Alexis Lara, 517th Training Group
Tech. Sgt. select Justin Rodriguez, 517th Training Group
Tech. Sgt. select Andrew Andreasen, 314th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Weslee Jackson, 314th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Raymond Saunders, 314th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Yuna An, 517th Training Group
Tech. Sgt. select Tyler Hughes, 517th Training Group
Tech. Sgt. select Jake Johnson, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Jonathan Latham, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Justin Shellenbarger, 316thth Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Whitney Serra Rivera, 316th Training Squadron
Tech. Sgt. select Mckenzie Beery, Air Force Defense Language Institute
Tech. Sgt. select Emily Elliot, Goodfellow Medical Group
Tech. Sgt. select Albertoi Guerrero, Goodfellow Medical Group
Tech. Sgt. select Caleb Loo, Goodfellow Medical Group
Tech. Sgt. select Kaela Mathews, Goodfellow Medical Group
Tech. Sgt. select Imani Bryant Halliburton, Goodfellow Medical Group
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 10:33
|Story ID:
|570069
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
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