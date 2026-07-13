'It Was My Calling': Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton Bids Farewell to the Air Force and AFLCMC

Photo By James Varhegyi | A flight of Airmen rendered a final salute to Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton as she capped a 33-year 11-month Air Force career with a retirement ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, July 10, 2026, closing her tenure as commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC). Former Air Force Materiel Command commander and presiding officer, retired Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, praised Shipton’s steady leadership through an era of rapid and chaotic change. The long blue line speaks to the heart of Air Force heritage and reflects the continuous line of dedicated service by Airmen since the Air Force’s founding in 1947. During Shipton’s ceremony, Airmen formed a line of blue representing every rank she held during her career. As highlights of her career were recited, the Airmen passed a flag up their ranks, until it ultimately landed in her arms. The flag was passed to Shipton by retired Maj. Gen Heather Pringle, who commanded the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) prior to her retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

Photo By James Varhegyi | A flight of Airmen rendered a final salute to Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton as she capped...... read more read more

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFLCMC)—**Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton**capped a 33-year, 11-month Air Force career with a retirement ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, July 10, closing her tenure as commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

Family, friends, colleagues, elected officials, and senior Air Force leaders gathered near the center’s headquarters as Shipton rendered a final salute to a flight of Airmen and relinquished command of the organization of more than 20,000 members responsible for managing Air Force weapon systems from cradle to grave.

Presiding officer retired**Gen. Duke Z. Richardson,**former Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) commander, praised Shipton’s steady leadership through an era of rapid and chaotic change.

“Based on all our work together I’m a huge Donna fan,” Richardson said. “She earned my complete trust and respect, which isn’t easy to do, as many in the audience know.”

Richardson explained that at her core, Shipton knows that how results are achieved is every bit as important as getting the results - a mindset he admired.

“Hers is indeed a great American story, from humble beginnings in Sumter, South Carolina, to becoming one of the top 0.01% of the Air Force as a three-star general,” Richardson said as he outlined an eight-point roadmap for her success:

**She centered herself on thehttps://www.airforce.com/vision:**integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. Nobody examines her motives, which makes her extremely effective when working on hard problems. **Donna is fearless, demonstrating principled and courageous leadership.**She’s willing and able to clearly articulate what needs to be said, regardless of the rank of the receiver and sometimes at personal risk. We call this speaking truth to power, and she’s the master. **She has unequaled technical depth.**Donna has studied and logged the time to really understand the critical work that we do: weapon system development, source selection, systems engineering, test, production, product support and more. She knows what she’s talking about from the tactical to the strategic, and people at all levels know it. **Donna collaborates well and makes every member of the team better.**She is not interested in receiving the credit and instead wants the team to receive it. People want to be on her team. **Her work ethic has no match.**Donna logs the hours needed to reach the right, defendable answer. She’s tenacious and tireless. **She achieved exceptional results nearly every time.**When you’re doing your nation’s defense work, trying hard isn’t enough. You need to get results, no excuses, just get stuff done, and Donna did. **She took care of the workforce.**I witnessed this firsthand as she commanded the center’s workforce. The past two and a half years have been turbulent, and that’s an understatement. Donna led the center with empathy, honest rhythmic communication, and a focus on moving it forward rather than just being a cheerleader. Despite having to move several times throughout her career and work a remote assignment for several years, she maintained a strong friend, family, and mentor network.

Richardson also thanked Shipton’s family for their service and sacrifice.

“Thank you for sticking with it. I know it wasn’t easy,” Richardson said. “Your Nation is deeply indebted for the sacrifices you made as a family that allowed Donna to focus on the nation’s business.”

During the ceremony, Shipton was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, first oak leaf cluster, before being officially retired. She also received a proclamation of honor from Don Adams, the mayor of Beavercreek, Ohio, for her service, as well as letters of appreciation and thanks from other senior Department of War officials and from the Governor of Massachusetts.

“I have approached this day with a mix of reflection, resignation, and more than a little dread, quite honestly,” Shipton said. “The truth is, the Air Force was never just a career; it really was my calling. I’ve never really wanted to do anything else.”

She explained that no one completes a journey alone. In fact, the longer the journey, the farther the reach, the deeper the friendships.

“As I look out here today, everyone I see has walked a piece of my journey with me,” she said. “My service was only possible because of the incredible people standing with me.”

Shipton publicly thanked her mother and her late father, who passed away shortly after she pinned on the rank of colonel, for their service. Her father served as an enlisted member in both the Navy and the Air Force before being medically retired.

“The decision you made to join the Air Force changed all of our lives for the better,” Shipton said. “I wouldn’t be up here today if you hadn't made that decision. His [my dad’s] service motivated me to join, but you gave me the motivation and belief that I could do it. Thank you for being a great role model.”

Shipton also thanked the enlisted corps, and especially the senior NCOs, who never let her forget who actually runs the Air Force.

“Thank you for always giving me your best advice, and for being such amazing teammates,” she said. “Given my dad’s enlisted service, I have always treasured and respected the special relationship inherent in the commander, senior enlisted advisor, and command chief team. You are truly the bedrock of our Air Force. Thank you for your continued service and for leading, mentoring, and supporting our Airmen as they execute the mission.”

Shipton also thanked the men and women of the AFLCMC team.

“You have inspired me every single day of the last two and a half years. The work you do is complex, demanding, and absolutely vital to our nation’s security,” Shipton said. “When our Air Force operators go to war, they don’t go alone. They go surrounded by your life’s work. Your resilience during what I believe is the most significant period of change in our center’s history has been nothing short of amazing. You have navigated all of these challenges while exceeding expectations in several real-world operations. Because of this, and more, our Nation’s leaders understand the absolute value you bring to the mission. Please accept my personal thanks for what you do every single day. I will always be your biggest fan. I leave you today with the absolute confidence in the future of our Air Force, because it’s in very good hands: yours.”