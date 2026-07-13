Defenders drive readiness: reservists complete Humvee training

Photo By Jeremy Larlee | Defenders with the 512th Security Forces Squadron listen to instruction during Humvee familiarization training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 11, 2026. Twenty reservists completed the certification training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeremy Larlee) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jeremy Larlee | Defenders with the 512th Security Forces Squadron listen to instruction during Humvee...... read more read more

Reservists with the 512th Security Forces Squadron completed Humvee familiarization training on July 11, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

Master Sgt. Andrea Lewis, 512th SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of training and readiness, said the training was vital to preparing defenders for deployment.

“More than likely this vehicle is what they will operating overseas in a deployed location, and I don’t want their first time touching or operating one to be in that setting,” she said. “This way, they can learn about the vehicle in a low-stakes and controlled environment.”

Twenty defenders completed the certification training. Students operated the vehicles on side roads before entering an empty parking lot to practice turns in the vehicle. The training ended with a demonstration on how to connect trailers to the back of the Humvees.

Lewis said the tight space in the cabin and how the vehicle handles can be a surprise to people operating it for the first time.

Senior Airman Cassondra Engelhart, 512th SFS, said it took her a bit to get used to the vehicle’s gas pedal and wide turn radius.

“It was great to get some hands-on training,” she said. “Getting to do it here with our trainers and having them walk us through it was the best way to learn.”

Lewis was part of a team that procured four Humvees and two trailers from the Defense Logistics Agency last year.

“We now have a legit vehicle fleet for our squadron,” she said. “We’re able to get use out of an item that was likely headed to be scrapped. My leadership gave me great support in acquiring these vehicles.”

Lewis said the defenders accomplished their objectives during the annual training.

“They did great,” she said. “I like to see people who get in the driver’s seat nervous, but they leave the seat confident in their ability to operate the vehicle.”