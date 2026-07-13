CSM Fedorisin, Leading with Purpose, Leaving a Legacy

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — As Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin prepares to relinquish responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor of 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), he is not measuring his success by awards, recognition or personal accomplishments. Instead, he points to the Soldiers, civilians and leaders who grew alongside him during his tenure.

Ahead of the 7ATC change of responsibility ceremony, Fedorisin reflected on the experiences, lessons and people that shaped his time with the command. Throughout the conversation, one theme remained constant and that is leadership is ultimately about investing in others. “My pride does not come from anything that I’ve done,” said Fedorisin. “My pride comes from watching subordinates and subordinate elements achieve their goals, further the profession and reshape training so the next generation of leaders and Soldiers are better prepared than we were.”

Whether celebrating a Soldier’s promotion, watching a noncommissioned officer graduate from the Basic Leader Course or seeing training evolve to meet future threats, Fedorisin said the greatest reward has always been seeing others succeed. That people first philosophy also shaped some of his most memorable moments.

One experience that continues to influence his leadership involved correcting a Soldier whose appearance was clearly out of regulation. After directing the Soldier to get a haircut, Fedorisin later learned the Soldier had not been paid correctly for months and had spent one of the last dollars available to support his family.

Rather than remembering the correction itself, Fedorisin remembers the lesson. “You’ve got to think past what’s at face value and seek to understand the circumstances,” said Fedorisin. The experience reinforced his belief that effective leadership requires empathy as much as accountability. “If you’re not learning and growing every day, you need to get out of the business,” said Fedorisin. “If you’re comfortable, you’re dangerous because you’re missing something.”

As the Army’s largest overseas training command, 7th Army Training Command occupies a unique role across Europe, providing training and readiness support from individual Soldier skills to brigade-level live-fire exercises and large-scale simulations. Fedorisin believes that the mission sets this organization apart from every other command in the Army. “There is nothing in the Army to compare it to,” said Fedorisin. “It’s one headquarters that is exclusively focused on making others better.”

During his time with the command, Fedorisin witnessed significant changes in how Soldiers prepare for future conflict. He said the organization shifted away from training for the wars the Army hoped to fight and toward preparing Soldiers for the realities of modern warfare by incorporating emerging technologies and adapting training methods to evolving threats. Fedorisin said that transformation required leaders at every level to challenge assumptions and remain open to new perspectives. “The Army executes a way,” said Fedorisin. “It may be a right way, but it’s probably not the only right way. “

Beyond training, Fedorisin also focused on improving quality of life for Soldiers, families and Department of the Army civilians. He drew on memories of his own early years as a young specialist raising a family on a single income. He said he and his wife often evaluated decisions by asking how they would have affected them years ago. “If it could be done better, now is you’re chance to influence it,” said Fedorisin.

He credited 7th ATC leaders, Soldiers and civilian workforce for remaining resilient through challenges ranging from government shutdowns to personal hardships, emphasizing that caring for people remains a leader’s primary responsibility regardless of circumstances. That same commitment, he added, should guide the next generation of noncommissioned officers. “You’re responsible for another human being’s life and well-being,” said Fedorisin. “Every interaction is an opportunity to build trust.” As he prepares to depart 7th Army Training Command, Fedorisin hopes people remember one thing above all else. “I genuinely cared,” said Fedorisin.

His final message to the Soldiers, families and civilians who continue the mission was simple. “Take care of one another, remain committed to excellence and never underestimate the importance of preparing others for the challenges ahead,” said Fedorisin. “The training you provide could be the last training a Soldier receives before entering combat,” said Fedorisin. “Don’t leave anything in reserve. Give them everything you’ve got, then get up the next day and do it again.”

As Fedorisin prepares to hand over responsibility, he leaves a leadership philosophy rooted in accountability, compassion and readiness. Across Europe, 7ATC will continue preparing warfighters through realistic, relevant training that strengthens the Army and its allies. For Fedorisin, there is no greater legacy than knowing the next generation is better prepared to answer the nation's call.