The Critical Conduit: 19th BCD Welcomes New Leadership for Multi-Domain Mission

Photo By Master Sgt. John Healy | Col. Jon B. Fausnaugh passes the guidon to Col. Zachary J. Peterson at the 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment Change of Command Ceremony held 15 July, 2026, at the Woodlawn Golf Course on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and presided over by Multi-Domain Command - Europe Commander, Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter. The 19th BCD serves as the senior liaison between U.S. Army Europe and U.S. Air Force Europe, interfacing with appropriate staff directorates within the area of responsibility to ensure the Army commander's requirements are represented to the air component commander. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. John Healy) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Master Sgt. John Healy | Col. Jon B. Fausnaugh passes the guidon to Col. Zachary J. Peterson at the 19th...... read more read more

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — The 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment (BCD) - the vital link integrating U.S. Army landpower with U.S. Air Force and Space Force effects across Europe and Africa - welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at the Woodlawn Golf Course on July 15, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Jon B. Fausnaugh relinquished command to Col. Zachary J. Peterson in a time-honored display of military tradition, overseen by Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commanding General of the Multi-Domain Command - Europe.

The presence of joint leaders in the audience, notably Brig. Gen. Jacob “DB” Middleton, Commanding General of U.S. Space Forces in Europe and Space Forces Africa, underscored the 19th BCD’s expanding role. Headquartered at Ramstein Air Base with detachments in the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany, the 19th BCD is the critical conduit for situational awareness between components. In an era of Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and rising strategic competition, the unit ensures that Army equities are seamlessly integrated across all domains.

A Legacy of Action and Integration

During his tenure, Col. Fausnaugh guided the 19th BCD through a period of historic adaptation. For his efforts in driving relentless kill chain modernization and establishing the first-ever battlefield coordination element, Fausnaugh was awarded the Legion of Merit prior to the change of command.

In his farewell remarks, Fausnaugh reflected on what makes "Team 19" exceptional, pointing specifically to the unit's immediate, unhesitating response to an unexpected real-world crisis during Operation Epic Fury.

"What happened over the next thirty days didn't make the 19th special. It showed everyone else what had always made it special," Fausnaugh said, praising the selfless dedication of Soldiers likeLt. Col. Todd Martin, Sgt. 1st Class Brenton Johnson, andLt. Col. Jay Gale, who dropped everything to lean into the fight. "No one asked what they could stop doing. No one complained that we didn't have enough people. No one waited for perfect guidance. They simply went to work."

Brig. Gen. Carpenter praised Fausnaugh’s tenure, noting that under his leadership, the BCD ensured landpower was represented at the point of decision while working shoulder-to-shoulder with Airmen, Guardians, and joint teammates.

Carpenter also offered a profound reflection on the impact of Fausnaugh's leadership: "Always remembering that our legacy is not what we leave 'for' people when our time is up, but what we leave 'in' people... not what is carved on our tombstone, but what we carve in the hearts of others during our lifetime."

Passing the Colors to a New Era

The ceremony also honored the foundational support of the commanders' families, particularly recognizing Mrs. Amy Fausnaugh for her tireless devotion and for enabling Col. Fausnaugh's success during his command.

With the passing of the colors, Col. Zachary J. Peterson officially assumed command. A seasoned Field Artillery officer with extensive leadership experience, including a recent tour as the Deputy Commanding Officer for the 5th BCD in Hawaii, Peterson is uniquely equipped to lead the detachment forward.

"You are the perfect leader to assume command of this great formation," Brig. Gen. Carpenter told Peterson, challenging him to remain purpose-driven and maximize the talents of his people.

Addressing his new formation for the first time, Col. Peterson kept his remarks focused and forward-looking. "I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment - Team 19," Peterson said.

As the joint force continues to face complex challenges across maritime, space, cyber, and land domains, the 19th BCD stands ready. Through their continued support to LANDCOM and integration of joint effects, Team 19 remains an indispensable combat multiplier for USAREUR-AF and the NATO alliance.