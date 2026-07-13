(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill open house

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill open house

    HONOLULU, Hawaii -- WHO: Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH)

    WHAT: Open house event WHEN: Wednesday, April 15, from 5-7 p.m. WHERE: Pearl at Kalauao, 98-535 Kaonohi Street, Aiea, Hawaii 96701

    BACKGROUND: NCTF-RH is hosting an open house for the public to learn more about current and future decommissioning and environmental efforts at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Engineers and environmental specialists will be available to speak with and answer questions from attendees about various efforts including tank cleaning, pipeline removal, the Navy’s plan for reactivating the Navy Aiea-Halawa Shaft, and other key milestones. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency will also participate in the event.

    For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil, or download the free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 20:43
    Story ID: 570041
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill open house, by PO2 Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version