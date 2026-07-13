Noise advisory for erosion control work near Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) is conducting erosion control efforts at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility beginning in June, which may cause an increase in noise in the surrounding community until Fall 2027.

To ensure the long-term stability of the hillside, crews must safely break apart large, loose boulders to facilitate their removal and prepare the site for long term erosion controls, such as reinforced netting. This critical phase of the project may temporarily create louder-than-average noise during normal working hours in the surrounding community. These efforts also ensure the continued protection of the local community. "The safety of our community and the long-term protection of the environment are our top priorities, and we appreciate the community’s patience as our crews complete this necessary work essential to our continuing efforts to safely decommission the facility,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, deputy commander, NCTF-RH.

For more information, please contact the NCTF-RH public affairs office at mailto:NCTF-RH_PAO@us.navy.mil or (808) 590-7690.

About Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill: The mission of NCTF-RH is to safely and expeditiously execute the permanent decommissioning of the RHBFSF and continue long-term environmental remediation in coordination with State and Federal stakeholders in order to protect public health and the environment.

For more information about NCTF-RH and its mission, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil. Download the free NCTF-Red Hill mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill.”

SAFE. DELIBERATE. ENGAGED. COMMITTED. - NCTF-RH -