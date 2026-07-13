Bridging the Modernization Gap: How G‑TEAD’s Accelerated Capability Events Deliver Innovation to the Tactical Edge

By Sarah Hepburn, Office of Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)

WASHINGTON— The U.S. Army’s traditional acquisition system was not built for the speed, complexity or unpredictability of modern conflict. Threats evolve faster than requirements can be validated, often stalling promising technologies before they ever reach operational units. The Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G‑TEAD) exists to solve this vulnerability by linking urgent operational demand with industry innovation to deliver viable, battle-ready technology directly to the tactical edge.

As a core component of the Army’s Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT), G‑TEAD operationalizes strategic intent. While the PIT provides the enterprise framework to synchronize innovation, demonstration, and transition across the force, G‑TEAD serves as the engine that transforms emerging concepts into fielded capabilities. The driving force behind this engine is the Accelerated Capability Event (ACE), a premier mechanism for rapidly identifying, validating and transitioning disruptive technology.

Targeting Theater‑Specific Operational Needs

Each ACE is anchored to a direct demand signal from an Army Service Component Command (ASCC) Commanding General, ensuring efforts target urgent theater-specific requirements. With forward-deployed teams in U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), G‑TEAD is uniquely positioned to inject mission-tailored solutions directly into contested environments. Executed as a rigorous 180-day sprint, an ACE rapidly validates technology performance through soldier-led demonstration. The objective is clear: identify, validate and deploy mature, Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 7 or higher solutions capable of delivering immediate impact for the ASCC.

G-TEAD engages industry through premier defense pipelines, including the Army FUZE xTech Program and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). These programs serve as a strategic entry point for innovators, identifying high-potential commercial technologies for military use. By partnering with these organizations to launch targeted challenges for nontraditional innovators, G-TEAD builds a curated pool of solutions tailored to specific ASCC requirements. To facilitate participation in regional Soldier-led demonstration these challenges provide nondilutive cash prizes that offset industry costs and incentivize continued engagement.

Soldier-Led Validation at the Tactical Edge

Following a rigorous down-selection process, companies enter a two-week demonstration event as part of the competition. This phase moves beyond polished pitches and controlled demonstrations; it subjects technology to operationally realistic environments. Soldiers actively stress-test the equipment and provide unfiltered, real-time feedback to vendors and evaluators. This Soldier-driven insight is the bedrock of the ACE model, guaranteeing that only solutions with proven operational relevance advance.

Technologies that pass this initial demonstration transition into an extended "leave-behind" period with operational units. This critical phase allows Soldiers to push the limits of the technology in daily operations, uncovering strengths, vulnerabilities, and integration hurdles impossible to replicate in a lab. For industry, it provides unprecedented access to authentic end-user validation. For the Army, it delivers the hard data required to justify prototype purchases and scale the capability.

A High-Velocity Pathway to Transition

The ultimate objective of an ACE is transition. Successful companies earn the opportunity for an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) award.

This milestone signals the Army’s commitment to invest in the technology's continued development, integration and evaluation. More importantly, an OTA bridges the gap to program offices, enabling them to assess, adopt and scale the capability across the broader Army.

For innovators aiming to cross the defense acquisition "valley of death," ACEs offer a transparent, accelerated and operationally grounded pathway. Driven by real-world demand, shaped by the American Soldier and powered by G‑TEAD, this model ensures that the Army remains the most lethal and technologically advanced force on the modern battlefield.

About G-TEAD

The Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)’s Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) is the force’s premier acquisition hub, designed to close the gap between evolving threats and the speed of delivering critical solutions. G-TEAD’s mission is to rapidly transform urgent commanders’ needs into combat-ready, interoperable systems, ensuring Soldiers sustain battlefield dominance in any environment. Through synchronized efforts across the acquisition enterprise and close collaboration with allied partners, G-TEAD accelerates the delivery of minimum viable products (MVPs) to theater, bridging innovation with mission success. As the Army’s central hub for agile capability deployment, G-TEAD ensures Soldiers are equipped with the tools they need to win—wherever and whenever the fight arises.

About The Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)

The Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology accelerates Army modernization through dual-use innovation, strategic partnerships, and mission-driven outcomes. As a critical enabler of Army acquisition reform, PIT injects capability faster by getting in the dirt with the Soldier, performing prototyping at the edge and delivering operational impact at the speed of relevance.

The PIT serves as a critical hub that integrates the efforts of three essential organizations within the Army innovation enterprise. Army FUZE, the Joint Innovation Outpost (JIOP), and the Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) serve as the operational backbone of the PIT, underpinned by a unified vision to see, share, synchronize, and scale.

Stay Updated

Have questions? Reach out to us here.