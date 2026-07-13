Army Heritage Month events highlight RIA-JMTC’s legacy and workforce Your browser does not support the audio element.

By KERI SOLIZ

Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center marked Army Heritage Month with a series of events that recognized the installation’s long history and the people who support its mission.



For more than 160 years, the arsenal has provided manufacturing capability and technical expertise to the Army. The month’s activities highlighted the workforce that continues that legacy today.



The observance began June 1 when Col. Eloy Martinez, RIA-JMTC commander, joined installation leaders to sign the Army Heritage Month proclamation. The signing reaffirmed the arsenal’s commitment to honoring the Army’s history and the Soldiers and Civilians who have shaped it. On June 5, Martinez, Bryan Gripp and Greg Lupton participated in the History Trivia Night and Lock and Dam Lounge takeover as guest bartenders, engaging with the workforce during an evening focused on Army history and community.



The arsenal community also took part in this year’s Heroes in Conversation event, held under the theme “Stories Not Written in Books.” RIA-JMTC Protocol Officer and U.S. Army Veteran Todd Jaeger represented the organization on the panel, sharing reflections from more than 30 years as an infantryman. Jaeger joined the Army after high school, served in multiple leadership roles and deployed in support of multiple operations throughout his career. His remarks provided a direct look at the experiences of Soldiers who have served across different eras and missions.



Other panel members included Maj. Lewis Boatner, Maj. Ian Black, Lt. Col. Mary Ayres, Sgt. Maj. Adriana Fox, Sgt. Maj. Michael Kirkman (retired), CTA2 Rebecca LeJean Meek (retired), Sgt. Maj. Mike Vining (retired) and Staff Sgt. Maxim Pikulskiy (retired). Their contributions added a range of perspectives on service, leadership and the challenges faced by Soldiers across different generations.



The month wrapped up with the RIA-JMTC Organizational Day picnic, giving the workforce an afternoon to connect and recharge. Members of the workforce also celebrated America’s 250th birthday by adding a touch of patriotic flair to their workspaces for an office decorating contest that highlighted the arsenal’s service to the nation.