Teammate spotlight: Angel Ali, supervisory human resources analyst Your browser does not support the audio element.

By ANN ZANIEWSKI

TACOM Public Affairs



DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. – Angel Ali signs every email with, “The human resource is our greatest asset.”



That phrase reflects how she approaches her role as a supervisory human resources analyst for the G-1 Human Capital Office, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – with intention, drive and a focus on helping others.



Ali was named an Army Materiel Command Top Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal year. From processing teammate awards to handling important policy matters, her impact stretches across the command.



“I really like helping people, improving processes and trying to figure out ways to make something better,” she said.



Ali leads a team of six people in the TACOM G-1 Programs, Policies and Plans Branch. She conducts research, works to reduce inefficiencies and leads various human resources initiatives. She said she especially loves reviewing and developing policy.



Branch Chief Paul Lechner said Ali’s expertise and willingness to help others is highly respected throughout the command.



“In a word, Angel is outstanding,” he said. “She is always mission-focused, steady and professional.”



Ali’s connection to service began in childhood. She grew up in Detroit in a family with strong military ties; her father, grandfather and several other relatives all wore uniforms.



Driven by her own desire to serve, Ali spent time in the Army National Guard and worked in private sector customer service before joining TACOM in 2015 as a Pathways intern in the Integrated Logistics Support Center’s Supply Directorate. That same year, she earned a master’s degree in human resources management from Columbia Southern University.



“After completing my M.B.A. in 2015, I felt a sense of profound gratitude,” she said. “Sometimes, balancing school, a full-time job and small children can feel overwhelming, but I am proof that it can be done.”



Ali’s next move, to a developmental with the Civilian Human Resource Agency, marked the start of her career in human resources. Other positions, promotions and successes soon followed.



In 2020, she won an Acquisition Workforce Recruitment & Sustainment Center of Excellence slogan contest. Her creation – “Excellence in HR Innovation, Products, and People” – is still used by CHRA employees today.



Ali became a supervisory human resources analyst last summer just as the TACOM G-1 was absorbing the ILSC’s human resources functions. A few months earlier, she was tapped to be TACOM’s lead for the Deferred Resignation Program, a complex job that involved managing volumes of data, spreadsheets and reports related to the out-processing of more than 700 people.



As a leader, Ali strives to be strategic, fair and collaborative.



“I try to lead by example,” she said. “I will never ask you to do something that I’m not willing to do myself.”



Ali and her team process more than 4,000 monetary and honorary awards annually. A whiteboard in her office displays proof of their hustle; numbers and dates written in red marker show an award backlog dropping from 202 in December to only three on June 23.



“When we get these last three done, I’m going to do a cartwheel,” she said, smiling.



Dedication and achievement have defined Ali’s career, and those same characteristics infuse her personal life. She loves learning and spending time with her family. She’s also a fantastic cook. Ali’s lamb chili won second place in the last TACOM Chili Cook-off, and people still pay her compliments on the macaroni and cheese she made for a work picnic several years ago.



Ali said she takes pride in being a resource for others. Recently, a woman who was struggling to figure out her husband’s retirement paperwork contacted her for assistance. Ali was able to help, leaving the woman so overwhelmed by gratitude and relief that she was in tears.



“I try to always have empathy, care and listen to people when they’re speaking,” Ali said. “Sometimes, that can make a world of difference.



“The work is important. The mission is important. But if you don’t take care of people, then everything else falls apart.”