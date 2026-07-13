Driscoll emphasizes importance of industry partnerships during JSMC-Lima visit

Photo By Ann Zaniewski | Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll tours the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center-Lima on June 5, 2026, to stress the importance of industry partnerships and transformation. (Carl Jones/U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ann Zaniewski | Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll tours the Joint Systems Manufacturing...... read more read more

JSMC-Lima, Ohio – Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll visited the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center-Lima on June 5 to stress the importance of industry partnerships and transformation.

During his visit he received an organizational overview briefing by Travis Adkins, JSMC-Lima senior responsible official, a tour of the factory and an update from General Dynamics leadership.

Driscoll told those who were in attendance — Lt. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Materiel Command; Brig. Gen. Beth Behn, commanding general, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; John Jolokai, executive director, Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal; and the GD leaders — that he welcomed their harsh comments. He also wanted to be informed where the Army is letting people down and underdelivering on commitments.

Driscoll accepted questions from the GD leaders, which gave him the opportunity to expand on his thoughts, thoughtfully listening to their concerns and requesting that they look for solutions.

He also inquired how the Army could go faster and challenged the GD leaders and the Army to develop new ideas and ways of doing business. He posed this question to the industry partners: “What can the Army do for you?”

While at JSMC-Lima, Driscoll presented coins to employees Troy Keysor, Marc Paugh and Aaron Karbowiak for their outstanding support for the Army mission.

—TACOM Public Affairs