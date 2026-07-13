Photo By Anthony Small | Chance Encounter and a LinkedIn Post: How DoW SkillBridge Helped a Navy Veteran Begin a Career with CBP see less | View Image Page

Photo By Anthony Small | Chance Encounter and a LinkedIn Post: How DoW SkillBridge Helped a Navy Veteran Begin...... read more read more

For U.S. Navy veteran Jomaica De Villa, the path from military service to a civilian career with U.S. Customs and Border Protection began years before her transition.

After college, De Villa immigrated to the United States from the Philippines to join her family. While working at a restaurant in the San Francisco Bay Area, she noticed a man wearing what she described as a “nice blue uniform” and asked him about his job. He was a CBP officer, and the conversation introduced her to the agency’s mission.

“I just felt I wanted to be part of what they were doing, but the path of how to get there was not clear,” De Villa said.

That interest remained with her.

De Villa later enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as an Aviation Electrician with Strike Fighter Squadron 195, the

“Dambusters,” assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan in the Western Pacific. During her Navy career, she gained technical experience, discipline, and mission-focused training while supporting military operations.

Four years later, De Villa continued her service in San Diego, where she volunteered to serve as a legal clerk for her command. The position allowed her to expand her skills and gain experience in a new area while also pursuing a master’s degree in management with a focus in homeland security.

“It was challenging juggling work and school, but I had the support of my family, supervisor, and friends. I knew it would pay off,” De Villa said.

As she approached the end of her military contract, De Villa began preparing for life after active duty. While browsing LinkedIn, she saw a post shared by a local veterans group about CBP SkillBridge opportunities in San Diego. The post was authored by Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s national Veterans Employment Program Manager.

Although De Villa had previously heard of the Department of War SkillBridge program, she had not seen CBP opportunities available in San Diego.

“I knew about SkillBridge, but it was only Washington, D.C., at Headquarters, at the time,” she said.

Remembering the conversation she had with a CBP officer years earlier, De Villa reached out to Jack to learn whether she was eligible to participate. Through that connection, she learned she met the program requirements and soon began a six-month SkillBridge internship with CBP’s Office of Field Operations in San Diego.

De Villa was assigned to the Fines, Penalties, and Forfeitures Division at the Port of Otay Mesa. The division supports enforcement actions made by CBP and Homeland Security Investigations, including work tied to revenue protection, storage, and destruction of narcotics and other illicit goods.

Through SkillBridge, De Villa gained hands-on experience in a federal law enforcement support environment while applying the skills, discipline, and adaptability she developed during military service.

The internship gave her the opportunity to grow professionally, expand her network, and demonstrate her ability to contribute to CBP’s mission.

“I was so ready to jump, so ready to contribute,” De Villa said. “It was really a dream for me to work for CBP.” Within two weeks of completing her six-month internship, De Villa received a tentative job offer to continue serving with CBP as a Paralegal Specialist.

Her supervisor, Gilbert Ayala, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, praised her work ethic and contributions to the team.

“She has always been willing to learn and has applied her skillset to be one of the best paralegals in our office,” Ayala said. “She is a very much welcomed addition to my team and I look forward to her continued success with CBP.”

For De Villa, DoW SkillBridge helped turn a long-standing career interest into a full-time civilian opportunity. Her experience also highlights the value of networking, asking questions, and taking initiative during the transition process.

“Because of Jeffery Jack, I was able to expand my network, talk to the right person, and gain skills and experiences,” De Villa said.

De Villa’s story demonstrates how DoW SkillBridge helps transitioning service members gain real-world experience, build professional connections, and apply military skills in civilian career fields that continue supporting national security.

Service members interested in DoW SkillBridge opportunities can learn more at https://skillbridge.mil.

Original story: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/spotlights/chance-encounter-and-linkedin-post-navy-veteran-s-cbp-dow-skillbridge-success