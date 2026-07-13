Fort Leonard Wood warfighters share close combat expertise with airmen

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Staff Sgt. Sebastian Arguello (left),...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Staff Sgt. Sebastian Arguello (left), stands ready to assist 368th Training Squadron airmen execute the hand-to-hand combat skills Staff Sgt. Marcelo Villarroel, a Modern Army Combatives Program instructor, is explaining during a July 10, 2026, training exercise at Fort Leonard Wood. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — In a demonstration of joint-force lethality, Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers and Marines shared their hand-to-hand combat tactics with more than 120 airmen from the 368th Training Squadron during a July 10, 2026, training exercise focused on close-contact threat engagement.

“Domination on the future battlefield will require resilient airmen seizing decentralized initiative to act,” said Lt. Col. Jared Casebolt, 368th Training Squadron commander. “The intent is to instill that resiliency by placing the airmen in situations where they need to solve problems under stress.”

Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Staff Sgt. Sebastian Arguello described the combatives training “as an inoculation to interpersonal violence that all service members should be more comfortable with.”

In his day-to-day role, Arguello serves as a Motor Transport Instruction Company instructor with the Marine Corps Detachment at Fort Leonard Wood and said he welcomed the opportunity to share his MCMAP knowledge.

“Regardless of our military occupational specialties, all Marines are expected to be able to fight in a close-quarters environment,” Arguello said.

A mindset he aimed to equip the airmen with, as well as the confidence to execute any combat role while securing tactical advantage on the battlefield.

Staff Sgt. Marcelo Villarroel, the Modern Army Combatives Program instructor who led the training, shared that perspective.

“Today, the airmen trained in clinch fighting, a core MACP discipline. They learned three clinch techniques and practiced achieving and maintaining positive control against a resisting opponent,” Villarroel said.

Villarroel, who’s primary duty is serving in the Quality Assurance Office for the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Combat Training Company, expressed his dedication to instructing the Army’s MACP techniques.

“Hand-to-hand combat is a critical skill that enhances a service member's lethality and effectiveness. This approach aligns with the Department of War's intent to develop lethal and resilient warfighters,” he said.

Air Force Tech Sgt. Marc Carter, a ground transportation instructor, said having Soldiers and Marines on Fort Leonard Wood ready to facilitate combatives training “provides a degree of subject matter expertise in hand-to-hand combat that we'd be hard pressed to find within the squadron.”

The 368th Training Squadron at Fort Leonard Wood provides initial skills and advanced level training in the areas of ground transportation, engineering, emergency management, and pavements and construction equipment.

“Interservice support allows our troops to benefit from the perspectives and expertise of a wider pool of experience. Today, airmen new in their careers learned the basics of combat from individuals with decades of experience and training. That's unique, and something we are very grateful for,” Carter said.

While half the airmen participated in hand-to-hand combat drills, the other half were engaging in mounted convoy operations training to prepare them to provide ground mission support in contested environments.

“We, as a force, are actively executing this kind of mission across the world in support of modern conflicts,” Carter said. “There is an inherent risk of insurgencies when executing convoy operations. A large portion of our training encompassed response to close-contact threats, including improvised explosive devices, unmanned aerial systems, and hand-to-hand combat.”

Villarroel expressed enthusiasm for the invitation to be part of the Air Force squadron's close-contact training, adding that he was impressed by how quickly the airmen absorbed his instruction.

“They performed at a very high level, despite challenges posed by Missouri's summer heat,” Villarroel said. “Throughout the training, they maintained a high degree of professionalism and motivation, demonstrating a strong desire to continue learning after the block of instruction was delivered.”

Villarroel said he felt “extremely accomplished” after being able to introduce Fort Leonard Wood’s airmen to close-quarters battle techniques.

“I was committed to delivering world-class instruction to these airmen, as every service member deserves the highest standard of training and professional development,” he said.

Arguello agreed and said he embraced the opportunity to assist Fort Leonard Wood’s airmen in becoming “more lethal warfighters.”

“The airmen were fully engaged and gave their best effort and intensity when it was asked of them,” Arguello said. “I felt proud of being part of the leading effort toward redefining the Air Force’s mentality on being an airman first, warrior always.”

Casebolt said the event is helping his squadron “build air-minded warriors.”

“To generate combat air power, our airmen need both the specialized skills our technical schools provide and a foundation in combat skills developed through events like this,” Casebolt said. “We are very fortunate here at Fort Leonard Wood to be able to team with joint partners like the Soldiers and Marines.”