911th AES holds change of command, welcoming new commander

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber | Lt. Col. Matthew Williams left, 911th Operations Group commander, passes on the guidon to Lt. Col. Michael Homovich, incoming 911th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 12, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a ceremonial tradition signifying the assumption, change or relinquishment of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Michael Homovich took command of the 911th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron during a change of command at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 12, 2026.

The event was attended by the Steel Airmen of the 911th AES and representatives from across the base, with Lt. Col. Matthew Williams, 911th Operations Group commander, presiding over the ceremony. Williams spoke on the achievements of both the 911th AES while under the command of Col. Carolyn Dale, and of Homovich during his opening address.

“The responsibility of command is a heavy weight because of the amazing cadre of folks that you now have to care for,” said Williams to Homovich. “Luckily, that weight is lighter because of all the development you’ve done in your career that led you to this point.”

Change of command ceremonies are an integral tradition that allows members of a unit to always know the leaders who guide them. The passing of the guidon, or colors, from an outgoing to an incoming commander symbolizes a continuation of trust and the unit is never without a leader. During his first address to the unit, Homovich stated that he will focus on unit readiness and mission succes while in command.

“We’ll take care of each other, our families, and continue to make this great squadron stronger,” said Homovich. “I am honored to serve as your commander.”

After earning a bachelors in nursing science from Penn State University in 2001, Homovich first joined the 911th Airlift Wing in 2010, and was originally assigned to the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, then the 911th AES. As a flight nurse from 2010 to 2015, Homovich oversaw and managed combat aeromedical flights as medical crew director and delivered direct patient care on combat missions, including a deployment to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, from May to October 2013. In 2015, he served as a clinical nurse providing case management to injured service members, ensuring health care needs were met to sustain a mission-ready base. He also served as the assistant chief nurse (director) in 2019 and then the Senior Director/Executive Medical Service Corpsman in 2021.

Most recently, as senior advisor to the commander, Homovich guided all strategic functions for aeromedical evacuation crews and equipment while serving on the executive management committee, where he helped shape squadron vision, priorities, policy, and programs. He also held direct oversight of operational and mission management support for all aeromedical evacuation missions and coordinated with Air Force Reserve Command to keep staff current on training, policy and programs.

Now as commander, Homovich continues his responsibilities for the squadron's operational readiness, as they provide care for critically wounded or ill patients enroute to medical facilities—a capability essential for the U.S. military's medical support infrastructure.