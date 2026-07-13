Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Delivers Battle-Ready Albany

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Lucas Hastings | Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) prepares to go underway from Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, June 29, 2026. Known as the “Home of the Submarine Force” and located in the “Submarine Capital of the World” SUBASE New London is Connecticut’s U.S. Naval Base supporting the Department of War’s laser focus on readiness, lethality and warfighting, providing the facilities and services to deploy combat-ready submarines and their crews, along with training a corps of professional submariners. SUBASE and Navy Team New London remain committed to uplifting the mantle of “The First and Finest,” everyday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings) see less | View Image Page

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Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) delivered USS Albany (SSN 753) to the Navy at Naval Submarine Base New London, returning the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine before the Fourth of July holiday.

“Team Albany worked tirelessly to deliver a battle-ready asset back to the fleet and get the team home to celebrate the Nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Jeremy Squires, Albany project superintendent.

Aligned with the Chief of Naval Operations’ “Foundry Fleet Fight” edict, PNSY’s standard of excellence is an essential component of the Fleet’s ability to sail forward, stay ready, and sustain combat power.

"The Albany project team tackled obstacles with absolute professional resolve and innovation, buying time back for their counterparts to perform their duties,” said Capt. Jesse Nice, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard commander. “The team’s perseverance was a testament to the true grit of PNSY’s workforce.”

From the project's inception, shipyard leadership and the Albany project team set an uncompromising baseline — returning the submarine to active service. Rising to the task, the Albany project team met disruptions head-on avoiding weeks of operational delay.

Throughout the final sprint to certification, the project team's focus remained on safety and quality, guaranteeing every system met the Navy's rigorous standards. By ensuring all maintenance was executed with precision and safety, the team delivered a submarine fully prepared for combat operations in any environment.

PNSY’s mission is the safe overhaul, repair and modernization of the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet, specifically Los Angeles and Virginia-class submarines.Through expertise, precision, and commitment to excellence, PNSY ensures the U.S. Navy maintains undersea dominance that deters adversaries and protects our Nation’s interests around the globe.

Attack submarines are designed to seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; project power ashore with Tomahawk cruise missiles and Special Operation Forces (SOF); carry out Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions; support battle group operations; and engage in mine warfare.

For more information on Los Angeles-class submarines, visit: https://www.navy.mil/resources/fact-files/display-factfiles/article/2169558/attack-submarines-ssn/