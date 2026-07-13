Coast Guard welcomes two cutters to new Virginia home port

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy | The crew of the Reliance-class medium-endurance cutter USCGC Resolute (WMEC 620) arrives at its new home port at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, July 13, 2026. The Resolute is one of two 210-foot medium endurance cutters relocating from St. Petersburg, Florida, to Base Portsmouth as part of a strategic home port shift bringing approximately 154 personnel and their families to the Hampton Roads area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard welcomed the crews of the Coast Guard cutters Venturous (WMEC 625) and Resolute (WMEC 620) to their new home port at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth this week. Both 210-foot Reliance-class medium endurance cutters relocated to Virginia after previously being homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida. The transition brings approximately 154 Coast Guard personnel and their families to the Hampton Roads area.

Venturous arrived at Base Portsmouth on Friday, July 10, followed by the Resolute on July 13. Operating under Coast Guard Atlantic Area, both cutters are vital assets for the region. Their primary missions include search and rescue, law enforcement, protection of living marine resources, homeland security, and marine environmental protection. The crews routinely deploy throughout the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of America.

“My goal is to ensure we have the right assets for the right mission in the right place at the right time,” said Vice Adm. Jo-Ann Burdian, commander, Atlantic Area. “These moves support that goal. By locating more of our medium endurance cutters in a single location, we are improving our ability to support and maintain these vessels so they remain always ready to complete their missions.”

Resolute was built at the United States Coast Guard Yard in Maryland and commissioned in December 1966.

“We are proud to call Hampton Roads our new home,” said Cmdr. George MacDonnell, commanding officer of the Resolute. “Resolute has many native Virginians aboard, and throughout the transit from St. Petersburg to Portsmouth, the crew had the opportunity to share experiences bridging the geographic distance between southwest Florida and the Tidewater. During the transit, the departing crew members were able to train the new crew in two-boat small boat operations, and nighttime helicopter operations on the Atlantic seaboard. We look forward to integrating into the always-welcoming Hampton Roads community and continuing our culture of service, typified by Our Ship’s motto- “Fama Extendere Factis—Fame Through Good Deeds.”

Venturous was built in Lorain, Ohio, and commissioned in August 1968.

“The crew and command of Coast Guard Cutter Venturous are proud to join the Hampton Roads community and the greater Tidewater region,” said Cmdr. Catherine Middleton, commanding officer of Venturous. “We look forward tocombiningour experience and capabilities with the outstanding Coast Guard units already operating in this strategically vital area. Venturous is specially equipped to conduct law enforcement operations and protect the U.S. maritime border and its approaches from illegal activity. Guided by our enduring motto, “Nemo Supra”- “None Better”, we look forward to working from our new mid-Atlantic home and serving the Tidewater community at the highest level.”

Throughout their distinguished histories, both cutters have operated out of several homeports across the country before conducting their extensive service in St. Petersburg and now relocating to Virginia. For more information about the Coast Guard Cutters Venturous and Resolute, please contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Public Affairs Office at mailto:lantpao@uscg.mil.

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