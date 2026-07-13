Annual Fort Knox Retiree Appreciation Day coming to Fort Knox Aug. 21

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | The 2026 Fort Knox Retiree Appreciation Day will be held in Sadowski Center beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 21 to celebrate retirees and provide them with information and on-the-spot services. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | The 2026 Fort Knox Retiree Appreciation Day will be held in Sadowski Center beginning...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. — CALLING ALL RETIREES! The 2026 Retiree Appreciation Day will be held in Sadowski Center Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say the annual event is a great opportunity to connect with organizations and agencies that support retirees and their families. Attendees will have access to more than 80 informational booths featuring valuable resources, services, and benefits available to the retiree community.

Services will include medical immunizations and screenings, pharmacy services, notaries and powers of attorney, ID card support, casualty assistance information, Army Community Service programs, and the many opportunities afforded to retirees by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, to name a few.

Complimentary light refreshments will be provided while retirees visit exhibitors and learn about the many services available to them. Two local food trucks will also be on site offering additional food and beverage options for purchase.

Golf cart transportation will be available between the parking area and the venue, and wheelchairs will be provided inside Sadowski for those who need them.

As a bonus, attendees will have an opportunity to win gift cards and a variety of door prizes donated by local businesses and community partners throughout the day.