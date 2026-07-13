USAG Bavaria fares Flanagan well, welcomes Drouin during change of command

Photo By Markus Rauchenberger | U.S. Army Col. Derek Drouin, left, incoming commander of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, receives the unit guidon from Wesley Leisinger, Chief of Staff, Installation Management Command-Europe, during a change of command ceremony at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 14, 2026. USAG Bavaria is home to the 7th Army Training Command at Tower Barracks, the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Rose Barracks, the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, the George C. Marshall European Center at Garmisch, and many other tenant units and support organizations. The garrison provides quality services and infrastructure to the units, service members, civilians and Family members. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Markus Rauchenberger | U.S. Army Col. Derek Drouin, left, incoming commander of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria,...... read more read more

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – Spectators from across U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, its partner towns and beyond bade farewell to the garrison commander and welcomed a new garrison commander during a ceremony July 14, 2026 at the Parade Field at Tower Barracks at Grafenwöhr, Germany.

The change of command ceremony represented the official parting of Col. Stephen C. Flanagan and the official onboarding of Col. Derek G. Drouin to the post.

Wesley Leisinger, chief of staff of Installation Management Command – Europe, presided over the ceremony.

The sun shone through a high set of checkered clouds and through a gossamer haze onto the parade field, lined on the north side with U.S. state flags and with canopies and chairs on the south. Flanking the flags were different vehicles representing two of the major directorates of the garrison: Construction vehicles for Public Works and fire engines and military police vehicles for the Emergency Services. An easterly wind rustled the trees, played through the canopy fabric, waved the flags and cooled the spectators.

Soldiers presented flowers to the commanders’ wives, first to Carolina Flanagan, the outgoing commander’s spouse, who received red roses, signifying loyalty and affection and sorrow at her and her Family’s departure. Emily Drouin received yellow rosebuds, signifying friendship and new beginnings.

In the middle of the Parade Field was the color guard, the incoming and outgoing commanders, USAG Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. James A. Boersma, and Leisinger. Boersma passed the garrison guidon to Flanagan.

Flanagan passed the guidon to Leisinger, representing the official relinquishment of his command.

Leisinger then passed the guidon to Drouin, representing Drouin’s official assumption of command.

Once Drouin passed the guidon back to Boersma, Leisinger took the podium and the commanders took their seats in the audience.

“Today’s ceremony is not simply about one commander passing off the colors to another,” Leisinger said. “The Army has always understood great organizations cannot depend upon one individual. They depend upon leaders who prepare others to succeed, who build strong teams, and who leave an organization better than they found it.

“People remember,” continued Leisinger, talking about the qualities of leadership and to Flanagan. “They remember how a leader made them feel. They remember whether they were trusted, whether they were talented, whether they believed their contributions mattered. I remember the past two years, you built that kind of organization here in Bavaria.”

Flanagan took command of USAG Bavaria in August 2024. The garrison is comprised of four major communities – at Grafenwöhr and Vilseck, in Hohenfels and at Garmisch-Partenkirchen – spread hundreds of kilometers from each other across the German state of Bayern, from which the garrison derives its name. The garrison supports some of the largest training complexes in Europe.

Leisinger cited that even as the operational tempo across Europe was accelerating and as the garrison undertook new missions as an organization, Flanagan never lost his focus on the Soldiers, Families or mission partners.

“Of the five commands I’ve had in my career, this was by far the hardest one,” Flanagan said, reflecting on his time when he took the podium.

Flanagan spent most of his remarks thanking those who made the mission a success, including the tenant units, IMCOM – Europe and the community partners. He spent the longest time thanking the directorates and supporting offices who comprise the garrison.

“Thank you for the honor of a lifetime,” he said to all assembled. “I hope this is not goodbye but ‘Auf Wiedersehen.’”

Drouin began his military career in 2003, commissioning as an engineer officer and serving with the 20th Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, at Fort Hood, Texas. Throughout his career, he has deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel / Resolute Support in Afghanistan, Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait and Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce in Poland. He holds master’s degrees in public administration, operational art and science, and strategic arts.

Leisinger, in his remarks, spoke of Drouin’s accomplishments.

“You have already demonstrated in your career that you are a leader who embraces complex challenges,” he said of Drouin. “From leading Soldiers to combat, to commanding at various levels, to developing military leaders through advanced military studies, you have consistently demonstrated character, judgment and continual professionalism.”

Flanagan’s next assignment is as the director of the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point, New York.

Drouin, as he spoke to the gathering, outlined his vision for the garrison: continue to improve the garrison’s unique capabilities; build and maintain relationships and strengthen the community; and provide exceptional support to the units, Families Soldiers and retirees.

“Thank you all for being here today,” Drouin said. “I look forward to serving with you.”

After Drouin concluded his speech, the black powder shooters (Volsbacher Böllerschützen) fired two volleys. Then the assemblage sang the Army Song.

Those who attended the event lined up to wish Flanagan a final farewell. Drouin hosted guests at a reception at the Tower View Conference Center.