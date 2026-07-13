Gen. Donovan Visits Ecuador

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commander of U.S. Southern Command, was in Ecuador for a two-day scheduled visit where he met with Ecuadorian Chief of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, Gen. Henry Santiago Delgado Salvador, to discuss bilateral defense partnership objectives. The primary focus of their meeting was coordinating efforts to disrupt narco-terrorism and cartels, a key initiative of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (ACCC).



While in Ecuador, Gen. Donovan visited Ecuadorian military units and met with Ecuadorian troops to learn about their efforts in countering narco-terrorist organizations in support of the ACCC. As a signatory of the ACCC, Ecuador shares in our commitment to counter narco-terrorist threats in the Western Hemisphere, protect sovereignty, and strengthen regional security.



As part of existing bilateral agreements, SOUTHCOM works closely with Ecuadorian military counterparts sharing timely and critical security information with them and supporting their operations against dangerous narcoterrorists threatening their country. The enduring defense partnership between the U.S. and Ecuador supports mutual goals and contributes in significant ways to regional and international security.

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