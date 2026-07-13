Photo By Joshua Shinn | 260714-A-JT832-1909 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, looks on as Chris Frank, Letterkenny Army Depot Directorate of Missile and Aerospace Readiness director, talks about the PATRIOT missile during a tour of the depot on July 14. For the first time since 2005, top defense officials, including Driscoll and Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey, toured Letterkenny Army Depot on July 14 to inspect the depot's critical role in providing precision sustainment to combat formations. (U.S. Army photo/Joshua Shinn) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Joshua Shinn | 260714-A-JT832-1909 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, looks...... read more read more

Secretary of the Army and Under Secretary of War visit LEAD

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – For the first time since 2005, top defense officials, including Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey, toured Letterkenny Army Depot on July 14 to inspect the depot's critical role in providing precision sustainment to combat formations.

"It was a true privilege to host our senior defense leadership and showcase the unparalleled dedication of the Letterkenny workforce," said Col. Caleb Lewis, LEAD commander. "This visit highlights the strategic importance of our depot in delivering advanced air defense and precision fires capabilities to ensure our warfighters remain lethal on the modern battlefield.”

Driscoll and Duffey, escorted by Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, U.S. Army Materiel Command commanding general, and Donald Nitti, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command deputy to the commanding general, toured one of the primary maintenance facilities at the depot and received capabilities updates on the following:

Repair and Overhaul of PATRIOT and other Air Missile Defense systems

Regional Sustainment Framework Opportunities

Corrosion Repair and Expeditionary Competencies

Manufacturing and Fabrication of Critical/Obsolete Subcomponents

High Mobility Artillery Rocket System /Avenger/Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems

Dale McClanahan, LEAD Product Assurance director, led the tour through the facility and briefed on the cohesion between Industry, the Army, and the Organic Industrial Base.

“What our artisans demonstrate here is the perfect teamwork required to sustain a modern military. They take the best capabilities that private industry offers, align them with the Army's strict operational requirements, and leverage our depot's unique industrial capacity to scale those solutions,” explained McClanahan. “They are living proof that our nation's defense relies on a unified, co-dependent network of industry and military infrastructure."

Seeing firsthand LEAD’s capabilities in the primary maintenance facility, Driscoll commented on how impressed he was.

“What I saw at Letterkenny today is the standard: a logically structured, incredibly efficient operation,” said Driscoll.

After touring of the production facility, Driscoll and Duffey visited LEAD’s Directorate of Missile and Aerospace Readiness and received updates on the PATRIOT and Hellfire weapons systems, including PATRIOT Advanced Capability-2, Direct Commercial Sales new builds, and stockpile reliability testing efforts and throughput.

At the same facility, Lt Col. Jim Beecher, Letterkenny Munitions Center commander, provided senior leadership with a comprehensive operational briefing. His brief highlighted the center's core capabilities in the regional and contingency distribution of ammunition, precision-guided missile maintenance, and munitions demilitarization.

“Hosting the Secretary and Under Secretary at Letterkenny underlines the critical role our OIB plays in national security,” said Mohan. “As we accelerate our sweeping OIB transformation strategy, LEAD is at the absolute forefront—transitioning from a traditional maintenance footprint into a highly integrated, data-driven engine of modern warfare.”

The tour concluded when Driscoll and Duffey recognized 10 LEAD and LEMC employees for their exceptional work and contributions to supporting missions at home and abroad.