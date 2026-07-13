Medical Readiness Battalion welcomes new commander

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Col. Jason Williams, Evans Army Community Hospital commander, passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Kirsten Ouimette during the Medical Readiness Battalion's change of command ceremony July 10, 2026. Ouimette took command of the battalion from Lt. Col. Camille Betito, who leaves the Mountain Post for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Md., where she will serve as the executive officer for the hospital’s Medical Readiness Brigade. Ouimette comes to Fort Carson from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, where she served as the Comptroller for the largest U.S. hospital outside of the United States. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Camille Betito relinquished command of the Evans Army Community Hospital Medical Readiness Battalion to Lt. Col. Kirsten Ouimette in a change of command ceremony July 10, 2026.

Ouimette comes to EACH from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, where she served as the Comptroller for the largest U.S. hospital outside of the United States.

Betito leaves the Mountain Post for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Maryland, where she will serve as the executive officer for the hospital’s Medical Readiness Brigade.

Col. Jason Williams, the EACH commander, presided over the ceremony and thanked Betito for her service and support to the Soldiers and civilians assigned to the brigade.

“Over the last two years, Lt. Col. Betito has left an indelible mark and sustained a tradition of excellence,” Williams said. “She developed a cohesive and trusted team of professionals who are trained and ready to provide quality healthcare to our beneficiaries and health service support—every single time. She led the unit to new heights in a variety of areas, providing outstanding support to the Ivy Division, mission partners and our local community. “Camille, as you transition to your next role, continue to lead with excellence, be authentic, and lead with compassion,” he said.

During his remarks, Williams also welcomed Ouimette to her new role and challenged her to lead by example and set a positive command climate.

“Exercise tactical patience and tolerance daily, demonstrate humility and compassion, and always encourage innovation and proactive action from your team,” Williams said. “I have absolute confidence in your ability to lead the VIKING MEDIC battalion to its next chapter of excellence.”

The Medical Readiness Battalion mission is to sustain a trained and ready medical force in support of Evans Army Community Hospital, Medical Readiness Command-West, and U.S. Army Medical Command priorities. The MRBn is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the Soldiers and community of the Mountain Post.